Eyes Wide Shut-Style Orgy for Rich & Famous to Be Thrown in Florida Mansion

While the scandal around paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of sex trafficking underage girls, is unfolding, a private US club is preparing for an orgy party inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s movie. A-listers, attractive women, and a private club’s members are said to be invited.

The US private members club SNCTM is preparing for an elite orgy party at its Miami Masquerade hosted in a Florida mansion, claiming Hollywood VIPs and the rich are invited, The Sun reports. According to the outlet, citing the organisers of this and suchlike events around the globe, the guests are promised a "world of intrigue and sensuality" where they can realise their sexual desires.

However, only 99 attendees can enjoy it. The entrance fee is $500 to $8,000, however, top celebrities and beautiful women are granted a free visit. Everybody who wishes to join will be required to share their name, age, occupation, and fantasies. The organisers promise a rigorous vetting procedure, accepting only elite and crème de la crème guests.

Apart from these precautions, the club also outlines several etiquette rules. So, guests are to wear masks when they enter the mansion. There are also dress-code guidelines as gentlemen should wear a tuxedo with a bowtie, while ladies are required to prepare an “evening wear of lingerie”. It goes without saying that their privacy will be strictly kept, as photography is not allowed.

Another must is "consensuality".

"To preserve a safe environment for personal exploration, all members and guests are requested to conduct themselves with decorum, and to treat everyone with dignity and respect", the company’s website warns.

"It’s like a very upscale black-tie cocktail party. But you’re seeing very surrealistic, ritualistic performance. Then after midnight, it seems to evolve into this party where people want to get undressed and make love”, he told the outlet.

Event founder Damon Lawner earlier told The Sun that he was inspired to launch his enterprise by the 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. In the film, the main characters explored their relations and sexuality in a menacing mansion.