'$200 to Worship Jesus?' Twitter Divided as Kanye West Announces New Biblical Opera

At the end of November, the artist premiered his first brainchild Nebuchadnezzar, an opera based on the biblical tale of the Babylonian King’s transition from a wicked, imperious ruler to a true believer who finds salvation in Christianity.

It seems that Kanye West really intends to follow in the footsteps of Verdi, Bizet, and Rossini, well, at least in quantity. He has announced a new Christian-themed opera that will debut on 8 December in Miami, thirteen days after the singer premiered his previous opera, but Ye’s fans, who are usually ready to support his every creative endeavour, are not happy about it…

​When West took to Twitter to announce his new project called Mary, fans and social media users were over the Moon about it and said they would never miss the event, however when they learned about the price, $200, their enthusiasm quickly faded.

I truly am a fan of Kanye but, why it $200 to worship Jesus tho... — Justine (@j_adventurer) December 6, 2019

​Some users questioned the term opera and criticised West’s first brainchild about Babylonian King Nebuchadnezzar, which featured music by Ye’s Sunday Service ensemble and a biblical narration.

Ye is out here doing dressed up nativity scenes and trying to call it an opera. If you want to do an opera, do an opera dude. — The Man of Tomorrow (@TheIronistIX) December 6, 2019

​Despite the criticism about the steep prices and his first opera most users were overjoyed by the artist’s announcement and said they plan to attend the event.

I just booked my hotel in New York!!! I’m so excited!!God Is!!! I got my Christmas gift today for myself!! Come all YE faithful!! Amen & Hallelu!! Yesssss! I need tickets Like now!!!! Helpppp — LG (@LGM102514) December 6, 2019

​Still others praised West’s commitment to religion and called on him to further promote Christian values. In October, the singer said he had recently converted to Christianity and vowed to release only gospel music.

Kanye, I am so proud you found God. You are a new man, and I am so proud of the work you are doing for him. Keep up the Lord's work, praying for you daily. May God continue to strengthen both of us in our individual relationships with the Father. God Bless! — Keisha Broyles Daniel (@KeishaBroylesD1) December 6, 2019

Thank you sir for stepping out from the life the devil promised you and stepping forth and embracing the life Jesus our Savior has given us. You are a true champion for Christ! — Love Books (@Likebks) December 6, 2019

​The opera about the Virgin Mary will premiere on 8 December at Miami Marine Stadium on the final day of Art Basel, which is a fair that celebrates art and fashion. The singer will again team up with Italian performance artist Vanessa Beercroft.