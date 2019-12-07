All I Want for Christmas is…Ugly Sweaters: Netizens React to PewDiePie’s Festive Merchandise

Pewds has recently become YouTube's most viewed individual creator year-to-date with 4 billion views. This summer his channel hit 100 million subscribers and he released two new mobile games.

Apparently those hideous sweaters we've all been given at one point or another are quite popular. Swedish blogger PewDiePie has launched his Christmas merchandise in collaboration with Ugly Christmas Sweaters and netizens are super excited about it.

The collection features everything – from slippers, socks and underwear (both female and male) to sweaters, joggers, and jumpsuits.

​Most social media users went into a frenzy saying they can’t wait to buy Pewds’ merch and even came up with ideas of how to promote it.

it’s disgusting i want 20 — dad (@bullymysandwich) December 6, 2019

Alternative caption: You're too pretty for Christmas. Get my @/ugly sweater and be better. — Mallorca (@agirlwhomurders) December 7, 2019

​Although some netizens were not so enthusiastic about the idea…

​Other social media users were concerned about PewDiePie’s dog Edgar, who looked very sad.

Why are we still here.....

Just to suffer...... pic.twitter.com/e8cqiBcm5k — PolyBork (@PolyBork) December 6, 2019

​Still others complained about the price of Pewd's Christmas collection. Men will have to shell out almost $60 to buy Pewd's sweater, while ladies will have to fork over nearly $50.

I would love to buy one... I love those kind of sweaters... but I don't have the money lol someday I will buy some of your merch! — Joe Dn (@dubon_joseph) December 6, 2019

Would love to buy it but it costs too much for me so sadly I have to pass — DatBoiAlan (@alan_v2019) December 6, 2019

​It seems that the king of YouTube doesn’t intend to stop here as he recently unveiled his own merch, which Pewds for some reason adorned with Russian profanities.