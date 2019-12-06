Outrage Online as Dancer Shot in Face at Wedding in India's Uttar Pradesh State - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The terrifying incident, which was captured on camera, occurred in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, in the Chitrakoot district, about 239 km from the capital city Lucknow.

In a shocking incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a dancing girl was shot in her jaw at a wedding function where she was hired to perform.

A 42-second video clipping of the incident began making the rounds on social media on Friday, where a drunk man can be heard ordering the young girl to dance on stage, despite a loudspeaker failure. Another male voice can be heard asking somebody named “Sudhir” to shoot because the songs had stopped playing.

​Netizens who came across the video labelled it shocking, dangerous and extremely sad.

These types of attacks on dancing girls are quite common in North India.

While the victim, whose identity has been kept concealed on public platforms is fighting for her life at a hospital in Kanpur, while a police investigation is underway

​As of now, the criminal has not been identified, according to reports.

According to statistics, over 1,277,900 (about 1.2 million) people are authorised to carry weapons In India. Across India, nearly 2.7 million “country-made” crude local guns are produced each year. Despite stringent laws and regulatory checks, India has 5.3 firearms per 100 citizens.