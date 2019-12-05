'That's Not What Epstein Said': Netizens Mock Hillary Over Her 'Lesbian Rumours' Refutal

The ex-FLOTUS claimed that she has “never even been tempted” to enter a lesbian relationship, and that she likes men, despite rumours to the contrary.

Former first lady of the United States and ex-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton has tackled rumours about her sexual preferences during an interview with Howard Stern, leaving a considerable number of social media audience members either amused or less than thrilled.

Declaring on Stern's radio show that she's a heterosexual woman who has “never even been tempted” to engage in a lesbian relationship, Hillary told the host that “contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men”.

“Raise your right hand – you've never had a lesbian affair!”, Stern demanded, to which she replied “Never! Never! Never!”

Maybe not a lesbian but definitely a criminal. 🙄smh — 4icecream (@1gdmn4u2c) 4 декабря 2019 г.

But for whatever reason she likes to be in the company of men who are sexual predators — tjking (@tjking) 4 декабря 2019 г.

She’s also never been tempted to tell the truth! — D Masch (@masch_d) 4 декабря 2019 г.

That’s not what Jeffry Epstein said 🤔 — The Real Loucfer Alers 🔱 (@LoucferAlers) 5 декабря 2019 г.

Commenting on this development, many social media users apparently had some unflattering things to say about the former first lady.



Some netizens seemed amused by the way certain media outlets reported this story.

“Puts lesbian rumors to bed”: interesting turn of phrase. — Terry Elston (@terrylee50) 5 декабря 2019 г.

It's pathetic you did a story on this. I expect better. — Kimberly Ferguson (@kimisanauthor37) 4 декабря 2019 г.

​And a number of people made suggestions about a certain former campaign manager of Hillary's.

Ohhhh? I expect Huma Abedin would have something to say about this. They have been together since 1996. — fnnutz (@fnnutz1) 4 декабря 2019 г.

Not even Huma? C'mon — Clifford Milton (@cliffymil) 5 декабря 2019 г.