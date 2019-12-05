EXO's Sehun Reveals Why He Was Afraid of President Trump Handshake

Earlier this year, the K-Pop boy band met the US president at the Blue House in Seoul.

EXO member Sehun has revealed he was scared to death to shake hands with Donald Trump. During a broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' that the band attended while promoting its latest album 'Obsession', maknae (the youngest member of the group) revealed that he broke out into a cold sweat before greeting the US president because he injured his finger just a day before; the singer was worried that if Donald Trump, who is well-known for his strong handshakes, grabbed his hand too hard, his finger would hurt. Sehun told the hosts that he even practiced how to say 'my finger is broken' in English, but he couldn't said it because there were so many reporters at the venue and he ended up shaking hands with President without even realising it.

191204 EXO RADIO STAR



Sehun injured his finger when they were going to meet President Trump! Sehun broke out in cold sweat and even prepared to say "My finger is broken" but there were so many reporters and media there so he just shook his hand 눈.눈pic.twitter.com/5YOUv7lZxw — QŤ/백현이 (@qtpiebyunbaek) December 4, 2019

​Fans found that story funny and are melted by Sehun’s cuteness:

sehun knows that if donald trump hurt his cute little pinky we would make a war rise pic.twitter.com/6PD9giyzwG — 💌𝓅𝑜𝑜𝒹𝓁𝑒💌 (@yeolyayaya) December 4, 2019

journalists: pls talk abt your meeting with donald trump

sehun:

sehun: my finger was hurting :(((( — ً (@inrtro) December 4, 2019

sehun: my finger is broken

trump: i am the president of the united states, donald trump

sehun: okay president of the united states, donald trump, my finger is broken — viki (@shinroda) December 4, 2019

K-Pop boy band EXO met US Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka in June, 2019 at the Blue House (the residence of the Korean head of state), when the presidential family arrived after the G-20 summit. The leader of the band, Suho, said they had the opportunity because Ivanka Trump's children are huge fans of EXO. The band presented the presidential family with signed copies of their album “Love Shot.”