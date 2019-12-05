'Did You Get to Drive?' Netizens Split as Ivanka Trump Takes in Fast Cars at Indianapolis Speedway

Ivanka Trump, First Daughter and advisor to the US President, took some laps at 120 mph during a visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a tour led by Gov. Eric Holcomb that dovetailed with a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board on 4 December.

Ivanka Trump turned heads on 4 December when she stepped out in a stunning blue and black jumpsuit during a visit to Indiana.

The first daughter joined Governor Holcomb during a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram, captioning her post:

“At the Brickyard! Fun Fact: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the WORLD’s largest spectator sporting facility and oldest speedway. Thank you Governor Holcomb for the ‘warm’ welcome to this Indiana favourite!”

Just ahead of the trip, Ivanka tweeted that the visit would mark a celebration of the 4th meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. She wrote:

Tomorrow we will host our 4th American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in Indianapolis, Indiana! Excited to discuss the progress made in giving every American the opportunity to succeed in the hottest economy. pic.twitter.com/iyul0WgOs0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 4, 2019

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Indianapolis Motor Speedway 🏎 Публикация от Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) 4 Дек 2019 в 6:16 PST

Social media users pounced on the news, with many lambasting the trip to the speedway as pointless.

At the Brickyard!



Fun Fact: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the WORLD’s largest spectator sporting facility and oldest speedway.



Thank you @GovernorHolcomb for the “warm” welcome to this Indiana favorite! pic.twitter.com/WApLGIjBQH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 4, 2019

Waste of taxpayers money! — Debbie (@Debbie56111656) December 4, 2019

Unfortunately the tax payers are on the hook. — Holmes the Himalayan (@Voicesfrommykat) December 4, 2019

There are zero reasons for you to be there. Zero. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 4, 2019

Fun fact: Neither ivanka or jared are able to get security clearances, without ivanka's daddy stepping in.



Fun fact: ivanka is barred from sitting on a board of a charity (along with her brothers).



Fun fact: ivanka backs a parental leave plan that comes out of SS upon retiring — DuchessOfCle (@DuchessCle) December 5, 2019

Like blondie or any member of the trump family would ever be seen at a NASCAR track other than for a photo op. — itisasunshineyday (@asunshineyday) December 4, 2019

She needs photos for Instagram. — Jennifer (@jerseymom473) December 4, 2019

Other netizens were less negatively inclined. Many wondered if Ivanka got to do any driving.

Did you get to drive ?? — matthewdiel (@matthewdiel1) December 4, 2019

Did you get to do the driving? — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) December 4, 2019

Others marvelled at the speed of the car in the video.

I'm still not sure if the video is sped up or what if this is how fast you were going around the track! — Will Ward (@dbldbluu) December 4, 2019

Many comments hoped the First Daughter enjoyed the visit.

Glad you enjoyed it! #Trump2020 — Misty Hartke (@MistyHartke) December 5, 2019

I hope she had a great time and I hope she was greeted with Hoosier Hospitality the right way but going to the brickyard I know she was and I'm glad she came wish I could have met her. — Angel (@AngelPett25) December 5, 2019

Welcome to Indy! — mjstewart924 (@mjstewart924) December 5, 2019

Ivanka Trump on Wednesday visited Indianapolis for a quarterly meeting with the National Council for the American Worker, which she co-chairs, at the campus of the Indiana Women’s Prison.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA, were also in attendance.

"Our mission is straightforward: To ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain good-paying jobs," Trump said in a statement to FOX Business.

"I look forward to visiting Indianapolis and meeting with the board to advance our efforts to educate, train and invest in the American workforce," she continued.

The first daughter also tweeted about Indiana's economic success ahead of her visit on Wednesday.

The Indiana Success Story..

Since the election:

⚡️Monthly initial claims for unemployment insurance ⬇️by 14.1%

⚡️Employment ⬆️ by 2.3% = 73,000 NEW jobs

⚡️Nominal avg hourly earnings ⬆️ by 4%

⚡️Total real wage & salary income grew 2%

Let’s keeping winning in the Hoosier State!🇺🇸 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 4, 2019

Ivanka Trump is staying in Indianapolis until Thursday to discuss opportunities for American workers, with her agenda including a tour of the Indiana Women’s Prison.