11:43 GMT +305 December 2019
    Ivanka Trump speaks to open a meeting of the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (PITF), in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, on the White House complex, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Washington.

    'Did You Get to Drive?' Netizens Split as Ivanka Trump Takes in Fast Cars at Indianapolis Speedway

    Ivanka Trump, First Daughter and advisor to the US President, took some laps at 120 mph during a visit to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of a tour led by Gov. Eric Holcomb that dovetailed with a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board on 4 December.

    Ivanka Trump turned heads on 4 December when she stepped out in a stunning blue and black jumpsuit during a visit to Indiana.
    The first daughter joined Governor Holcomb during a tour of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a series of snaps she shared on Instagram, captioning her post:

    “At the Brickyard! Fun Fact: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the WORLD’s largest spectator sporting facility and oldest speedway. Thank you Governor Holcomb for the ‘warm’ welcome to this Indiana favourite!”

    Just ahead of the trip, Ivanka tweeted that the visit would mark a celebration of the 4th meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. She wrote:

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Indianapolis Motor Speedway 🏎

    Публикация от Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

    Social media users pounced on the news, with many lambasting the trip to the speedway as pointless.

    Other netizens were less negatively inclined. Many wondered if Ivanka got to do any driving.

    Others marvelled at the speed of the car in the video.

    Many comments hoped the First Daughter enjoyed the visit.

    Ivanka Trump on Wednesday visited Indianapolis for a quarterly meeting with the National Council for the American Worker, which she co-chairs, at the campus of the Indiana Women’s Prison.

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA, were also in attendance.

    "Our mission is straightforward: To ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans to acquire the skills needed to secure and retain good-paying jobs," Trump said in a statement to FOX Business.

    "I look forward to visiting Indianapolis and meeting with the board to advance our efforts to educate, train and invest in the American workforce," she continued.

    The first daughter also tweeted about Indiana's economic success ahead of her visit on Wednesday.

    Ivanka Trump is staying in Indianapolis until Thursday to discuss opportunities for American workers, with her agenda including a tour of the Indiana Women’s Prison.

    Tags:
    speedway, Indianapolis, Ivanka Trump
