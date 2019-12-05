Twitter Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Pajamas 'You Will Never Want to Take Off'

The millionaire American reality TV star and social media personality Kim Kardashian, owner of Skims Solutionwear brand, already has a shapewear line, along with many other perfume and makeup collections.

Kim Kardashian, 38, announced on Wednesday a new women's home clothing collection called the Cozy Collection, consisting of pajamas and loungewear pieces made of a very soft material.

The celebrity tweeted the introduction of the collection with a photo of her wearing the new pieces. She said that the SKIMS cozy collection, which the brand says is “designed to keep you warm and cozy over the Holidays”, will be available for sale on Monday of next week.

“It comes in 4 amazing colors, you guys are going to die when you feel how soft this fabric is... you will never want to take it off,” Kim wrote on another post on Instagram.

The SKIMS page later tweeted a video featuring Kim wearing the cozy clothes, talking on the phone with one of her friends about the new line, while looking in a mirror.

“THE SKIMS COZY COLLECTION - LAUNCHING DECEMBER 9 AT 9AM PST / 12PM EST. A luxe new collection of the softest knit lounge pieces, designed to keep you warm and cozy over the Holidays. Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop,” the brand tweeted.

“The most comfortable pajamas and loungewear in the world.” - @KimKardashian. Shop the Cozy Collection in sizes XXS - 5X and in 4 tonal shades on DECEMBER 9 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST and join the waitlist now at https://t.co/Bn8kuwhTZx to be the first to shop. pic.twitter.com/keGCIScwvy — SKIMS (@skims) December 4, 2019

Kardashian’s fans on Twitter expressed their admiration for the new product and their willingness to purchase it. Some, however, noted the high prices of the new collection.

Wow looks so cozy sadly too expensive for me. But am sure lots of people will have it under there xmas trees at the end of the month xx — Micheala Bradley (@MichealaBradley) December 4, 2019

Dammit!!! You’re taking all my money!! And I like it.😂 — Kristen Noel (@Kristen_D_Noel) December 4, 2019

This looks so cozy and so soft omg 😍

Its heaven for the body and skin wow 💗 — Victoria (@VicKardash) December 4, 2019

Hoping these pants will also come in “long” for us tall girls!! 😩🤞🏾🤞🏾#skims — Lauren E. (@laurenrocsi) December 4, 2019

Hello, love your new collection of skins lounge wear. But not everyone can afford your prices, some of us don’t live that luxurious life and would love to be able to purchase them. I live in Chicago and Im a single mom, I work 2 jobs just to be able to afford to live here. — leslie (@leslie51722521) December 4, 2019