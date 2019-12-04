Media Suspects Floyd Mayweather of Flaunting Instagram Rules With Video of Topless Strippers

The video posted by the boxer appears to be featuring a topless dancer, while Instagram rules prohibit content that features bare female nipples.

Famous American boxer Floyd Mayweather, well-known both for his formidable fighting skills and for his lavish lifestyle, has apparently displayed a disregard for the rules of a certain social media platform he's using, according to the Daily Star.

These speculations emerged after the boxing ace posted a video of his interaction with strippers, which was apparently recorded during his recent trip to Miami and which involved female nudity and a lot of money.

The video featured Floyd throwing cash at two scantily-clad ladies dancing in front of him on the stage, with one of the girls appearing to be topless, with the newspaper pointing out that Instagram rules forbid “the appearance of female nipples” in the content posted on the platform.

Even though he retired in 2015, Mayweather made a brief comeback to the boxing scene in 2017 to trounce Conor McGregor, earning the former his 50th career victory without tarnishing his undefeated record.

Last month, however, the manager of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov appeared to have dropped a hint that his charge might clash with Floyd in the ring next year.