‘What’s Between the Covers?’ Rihanna Poses Nude with Visual Autobiography on Instagram

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated visual autobiography "Rihanna," released on 24 October. includes 1,050 intimate photos of the artist throughout her life, including her childhood in Barbados, her worldwide tours and some iconic fashion moments.

Singer-songwriter Rihanna hit Instagram on Tuesday, 3 December, posting a photo of herself seemingly nude, posing on a patio, surrounded by a sea of roses.

The singer, who is also a fashion icon, is shown covering herself up suggestively with a massive photo book – her newly-released, self-titled visual autobiography.

She captioned the photo cheekily:

“Have you seen what’s in between the covers? Grab your copy of #therihannabook to find out!”

The 504-page book includes 1,050 intimate photos of the artist throughout her life, including her childhood in Barbados and her worldwide tours.

The volume is also huge - 12 by 16 inches, and weighs 15 pounds.

Retailing at $150, it comes with a custom black carton, which features a carrying handle.

Other special editions feature custom display stands, including an 18-carat gold plated sculpture.

Social media fans were in raptures, many referring to the artist as a “queen” and “legend”.

😍😍✌.. queen..legend, best female artist — Yash werewolf (@yashsayings) October 25, 2019

queen 🔥 — ed (@breathinz) October 25, 2019

​Others wittily remarked on the visual nature of the autobiography:

queen of knowing that we cant read 🖤 — evan is a fan account (@VENICEREM) October 25, 2019

Many rejoiced in a chance to get a glimpse into the megastar's life.

Pure art! Can't wait to finally get my hands on mine 😩 — beba (ғᴀɴ ᴀᴄᴄᴏᴜɴᴛ) (@rihannakillah) October 25, 2019

Thank you for sharing these memoRIHs with us. ❤⚓ — Ju (@baianna_navy) October 25, 2019

Thank you so much for letting us embark into your life with these amazing PHOTOS 😍 pic.twitter.com/LSJvmBJwPM — Jenny Guerrero (@jenny_guerrero_) November 11, 2019

Other comment, however, ranted over how expensive the book was.

Not gonna happen. Wow. $150 for the book and $5,500 for a luxury copy in a unique book frame. wooh. — Addictive Chimi, FloRidA (@norican819) October 25, 2019

Many more netizens, while appreciating the new book, reminded the singer that it was high time to release a new music album.

Next time we ask Rihanna for an album we gotta be specific what kind of an album we want, I just wanted new music tbqh 😩😩 — Auntie Dee (@Iddy_Unique) October 25, 2019

Girl you just trolling us at this point — Samer/سامر 🇵🇸 (@AnaMinRamallah) December 2, 2019

Drop the album (music) not book album pic.twitter.com/cLhovLwRcy — RLMTg (@TokoGa12) December 2, 2019

WRONG ALBUM — 𝐣𝐨𝐬𝐡 (@afterglowswifts) October 25, 2019

Just over a month left until 2020... where’s the album sis — disco 🅴 (@KMOoutsold) November 15, 2019

I hope this isn’t the only album we will be getting this year 😩 — Lowkey in this biitchh (@lowkeygyalldem) December 2, 2019

​Other comments were more reassuring.

The year is soon coming to an end, so probably yes😂😂😂😂😂



But why are y'all in a rush. She'll release it at her own time. CHILL. — Nishala Kirabo (@kira_irani__) December 2, 2019

In addition to her dive into publishing, RiRi has recently reached some notable achievements in music and fashion, as she was honoured with her first fashion award for her rapidly rising fashion house Fenty.

Janet Jackson presented her with the Urban Luxe Award at Monday's Fashion Awards in London.

Janet Jackson presenting Rihanna with the Urban Luxe award at The Fashion Awards 2019 💙 pic.twitter.com/vjciDP4fOv — FM (@FentyMedia) December 2, 2019

Additionally, her album Anti recently became the first album by a woman of colour to spend 200 weeks on the Billboard charts.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a Barbadian singer, songwriter, fashion designer, actress and businesswoman, known for embracing various musical styles and reinventing her image throughout her career, is one of the world's best-selling music artists.

© AP Photo / Owen Humphreys Singer Rihanna watches the action from the stands during the Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and the West Indies at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England, Monday, July 1, 2019

Having sold over 250 million records, she earned 14 number-one singles and 31 top-ten singles in the US, and 30 top-ten entries in the UK.

Rihanna is the founder of nonprofit Clara Lionel Foundation, cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, and fashion house Fenty under LVMH.

In 2018, the Government of Barbados appointed her as an ambassador with duties promoting education, tourism and investment.