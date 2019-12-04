Who's Unstable? Netizens Mock Trump, Melania Over Video of Their Landing in London

While a number of social media users went on to bash Trump over the way he looked when exiting the presidential aircraft, one person argued that POTUS never previously held his wife's hand during such moments.

As US President Donald Trump arrived in London on 2 December to take part in NATO's 70th anniversary summit, the very nature of his arrival became the focus of attention of some members of the social media audience.

Commenting on a video depicting Trump and his wife Melania disembarking from the presidential airliner, some netizens argued that the First Lady of the United States looked somewhat unsteady as she descended down the stairs while holding her husband's hand.

WATCH: First Lady Melania struggle to descend Air Force One as President Trump seems to offer support and a quick word of advice. Does she seem at all impaired or unsteady? pic.twitter.com/KidngFoti8 — Mic (@nintnndo) 3 декабря 2019 г.

​Some, however, insisted that it was Donald Trump who appeared unsteady at the time and was allegedly using his wife as a "cane".

DEMENTIA ALERT- Trump clings to his 5"10" cane Melania & the railing while descending all the stairs of AF 1.



Melania was there to normalize it- but it looked bizarre. Trump's balance keeps worsening. It's a key symptom of his dementia & as noted here, will be a game changer. pic.twitter.com/vYxorHG098 — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) 2 декабря 2019 г.

When he does really have a stumble I wonder if Melania will just let him fall. — PCR RitesGood (@pcrritesgood) 3 декабря 2019 г.

Trump has become so unsteady on his feet because of his dementia issues that he now has taken to using Melania as a cane. — I Am Groots Dad (@Iamgrootsdad1) 4 декабря 2019 г.

Am I they only one who thought Melania helped Trump down Air Force one's steps and that he held that rail for dear life He looked very unsteady — kenyadad12 (@kenyadad12) 4 декабря 2019 г.

And one person even argued that Trump previously never held Melania's hand when disembarking from Air Force One.

He has never held her hand getting off AF1

He has never paid attention to her getting off AF1

He has gone in front of her everytime they've exited AF1

Unusual is an understatement — Marie Titus🌊🌊🌊🌊2020 (@MarieTitus9) 3 декабря 2019 г.

Earlier this week, the US presidential couple caught the media eye when one outlet published a video of Donald Trump and Melania boarding a helicopter, with the headline posing a question to the viewers whether it looked like the president forgot about his wife.