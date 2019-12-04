Brazilians are known for their "innate" talent for football, and the women are no exception – a fact that footvolley champions Natalia Guitler and Josy Souza are living proof of.

Brazilian freestyle football stars Natalia Guitler and Josy Souza have appeared in footage posted to Instagram that shows exactly why the dynamite duo have been dubbed 'queens of the beach'.

Guitler and Souza, both social media celebrities with a staggering following, are champions in footvolley – a sport which combines aspects of beach volleyball and regular football.

In the video shared by Guitler to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers, she and Souza are shown practising their mind-blowing chest control skills on the sands in Rio de Janeiro, as they arch the ball to each other using their chests around a dozen times.

A two-time world footvolley singles champion, Guitler is a major star in Brazil, who also excels at TeqBall, a game resembling table tennis but played with a football between two or more players.

Icons such as Barcelona’s forward Lionel Messi and PSG star Neymar have fallen under TeqBall’s spell, too, as the latter was beaten in 2018 by Guitler, 32, when he took her on at his holiday home in Bahia.

Guitler, whose Instagram account offers abundant visual proof of her skills, takes pride in the laudatory comments she has received from Neymar and another fellow Brazilian legend – Ronaldinho, known for football wizardry.

"They respect me a lot and respect my job. Especially for a woman, that's really cool. They admire me for being a woman who's so good,” she said.

The no less talented Souza has paired up with Guitler to win numerous international titles, as the two are set to participate in the World Footvolley Finals in Rio in late December.