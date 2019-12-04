YouTuber Daisy Marquez Catches 'Paranormal Activity' on Video

On 26 November Daisy posted a video on Twitter that shows a door opening behind her on its own.

After that, she stared at the stairs and hallway behind the opened door, seeing nobody who could have pushed the door.

“I was in the middle of filming a sponsorship and this just happened...” Daisy Marquez said in a tweet with the video.

“I’m trying to put two and two together and I find it so weird that I fell down the stairs earlier today,” she added. “I didn’t trip, I wasn’t on my phone I legit just fell down the [stairs] as if something pushed me. I find it so bizarre and scary now that this just happened,” Daisy said in another tweet.