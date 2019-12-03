Register
00:07 GMT +304 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Deer seen tortured by two males in a social media video reportedly recorded in Pennsylvania

    Graphic Video: Officials Investigate US Hunters Who Recorded Torture of Captured Deer

    © Facebook/Gregg Rossman
    Viral
    Get short URL
    409
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107747/65/1077476512.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201912031077476995-graphic-video-officials-investigate-us-hunters-who-recorded-torture-of-captured-deer/

    The recent circulation of footage showing two individuals kicking and stomping on an injured deer while laughing has triggered an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and doxxing by social media users.

    Pennsylvania state authorities were notified about the footage and informed the public over the weekend that a probe has been launched into a wildlife torture offense potentially committed within their jurisdiction.

    The video, reposted to the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook page on Saturday by Facebook user Gregg Rossman, shows both men in the video laughing near an injured buck while the one recording the video on his cellphone pins the animal’s hind legs down with his boots. The other individual is seen kicking the deer repeatedly in the head before grabbing the animal’s antlers at the direction of the man recording the action.

    A second clip shows the deer being held down by its antlers while one man kicks his face and the other stands on the animal's neck. 

    “The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law,” the Game Commission said in a Saturday Facebook post.

    While Rossman and other social media users appear to have identified the two individuals in the video, officials have not yet confirmed if these allegations are true.

    Bob Chase, vice president of the Pennsylvania Hunting and Fishing Addicts group, told local outlet KDKA that the recent negative press and social media outrage over the incident has made it harder for hunters who do not engage in such cruel acts.

    “It’s not who we are as hunters,” he said. “It sickens me to find out that something like that gets out and a lot of people think ‘hey, this is what these guys do in the woods,’ and it’s not at all like that.”

    A Change.org petition calling upon the district attorney of Jefferson County to file charges against the two men “with maximum sentencing.” Mike Wolf, the online appeal’s author, cited the November 25 signing of the bi-partisan Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act by US President Donald Trump. Under the bill, animal “crushing” - known as the unnecessary, serious bodily injury of a living, non-human mammal - is prohibited, and video recording of such an act is a felony offense.

    As of this article’s publishing, the petition has received well over 375,000 electronic signatures.

    Though the investigation remains in its early phases, the Game Commission’s Chip Brunst revealed to KDKA that dispatchers have received a number of calls from individuals with information pertaining to the footage.

    “We do have two suspects in mind, so far,” he said, although he did not name them. “Indications are that one of them may be a juvenile.”

    Related:

    Videos: Man Paralyzed Below Shoulders Walks Using Brain-Controlled Exoskeleton
    ‘I Have to Finish It’: US Man Arrested After Livestreaming Mother’s Death on Facebook
    Photo: US Man Fatally Stabbed After Customer Dispute Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich
    US Military Field Testing Lightweight Body Armor Developed for Delayed ‘Iron Man’ Suit
    US Man Accused of Soliciting Daesh Members to Carry Out Attacks on College Deans
    Tags:
    Social Media, Facebook, police, animals, wildlife, deer, Donald Trump, torture
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Live to Win: Best Images From 'Energy of Victories' Photo Contest
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse