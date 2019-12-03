Video of Trump "Forgetting" Melania While Boarding Marine One Drives Netizens Crazy

While some social media users argued that the president's behavior was nothing out of the ordinary, others quipped about how the forces seeking to impeach him might spin this episode.

The relationship between US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania has once again been thrust into the spotlight as media took note of a certain episode which took place when the US head of state was recently departing the White House aboard a helicopter.

A video released by FOX 10 Phoenix shows Trump walking toward the helicopter alone before stopping, turning around and waiting for Melania to join him, with the media outlet titling the vid “Forgetting Melania? Did President Trump Forget About Melania Trump?”

Some social media users, however, didn't seem inclined to agree with this speculation, arguing that the whole scene was pretty ordinary.

“Obviously not. He waited for her like a good husband and she showed him affection as appreciation!” wrote one.

“It's obvious he thought she was right behind him, and like a gentleman, he stopped and waited for her. Terrible video title Fox10“, noted another.

“No he didn't forget his wife. Maybe she had something to do and he went ahead she was not that far behind him ,“ added third.

Some netizens also joked about how this episode might be spinned by the forces that seek to impeach Trump.

“...the next 24 straight hours of coverage on CNN. Is this impeachable?” quipped one of them.

“That's it, impeach him! He forgot his wife for 1 minute what a racist!” another user chuckled.

This isn't the first time interactions between Trump and Melania become the focus of public attention, as in August, netizens speculated that the US president beckoned his wife like one would beckon a dog during one of their appearances.

And a persistent conspiracy theory circulated online claims that the person who often accompanies Trump on public isn't his wife at all but rather her body double.