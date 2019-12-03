Looking a Gift Horse in the Mouth: US Woman’s Phone Decoration Choice Makes Her Instantly Regret It

Nowadays, people go to all lengths to decorate their phone cases with glitter, photocards, stickers and toy horses. Wait a second, toy horses? Yes, this is what a woman from Duvall, Washington did, but instead of being a cool adornment, the horse became quite an eyesore.

A woman from Duvall, Washington has shared an amusing story on her Facebook in which she described her predicament after she glued a toy horse onto her phone case. This decision proved to be short-sighted as the toy ended up blocking the camera making all of the pictures that she takes being photobombed by the equine.

The woman, named Kai Tipton, took to the social media platform to lament her situation and share the photos her phone now makes - to the utter amusement of others.

The post quickly gained steam on the social media platform as her post was liked by more than 100,000 users and attracted almost 100,000 comments - most of which consisting of lmao smileys.