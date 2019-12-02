Royal Fans Freak Out After Hoax About Death of Queen Elizabeth II Goes Viral

This is not the first time that pranksters have spread false reports of Her Majesty’s death. In 2017, the hashtag #mediablackout went viral, with reports saying that the British media and the government were intentionally keeping Brits in the dark about the Queen’s death.

A hoax about Queen Elizabeth’s death has made Brits’ hearts skip a beat after a photo of a WhatsApp message went viral on social media on 1 December. The message shows a chat between two people in which one claimed that Her Majesty, who turns 94 in April, had “died” from a heart attack on Sunday morning and that the news would be announced only the next day at 9:30am. The person, nicknamed Gibbo, also claimed he had received the news from a royal guards’ WhatsApp group, who were told to prepare for two weeks of ceremonies.

"In you black kit bag you need: One set of threes, one set of fours, underwear and socks for two weeks, washing kit, body washing kit, cities for stand down", the message read.

Queen has to be dead 😔 Gibbo would have been the first to be told so has to be true #Queen pic.twitter.com/JtEjqTCMBw — Dan Heath (@danheath2011) December 1, 2019

​The picture went viral and the hoax spread like wildfire, with Brits asking if the rumour is true, while royal fans, who are used to such hoaxes, lambasted the prankster for sick and disrespectful behaviour.

For the avoidance doubt the Queen is not dead. It a hoax that started this morning by some sick individual. — andrew gebbie (@andygebb) December 1, 2019

​The Palace has refused to comment on the story; however, Charlie Proctor, editor of Royal Central, has dismissed the hoax. "I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM’s passing. The Queen is not dead. She is alive and well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Place on Tuesday for the NATO reception", Proctor said.

After the hoax was dispelled and social media users calmed down, they started doing what they always do… joke and post memes.

Prince charles when he realises the queen's death is a hoax pic.twitter.com/2luvCgtIOT — Muscab Ali #FBPE #GTTO (@uchiha4569) December 1, 2019

​Some netizens suggested that the Queen herself had orchestrated the hoax because she didn’t want to meet one political leader…

I think the Queen herself, might have started the death hoax rumors, because Trump is heading over there. 🤔 — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@HoodlumRIP) December 2, 2019

​Others imagined how Gibbo, who spread the rumour, would be questioned by UK police over the incident.

Police: WHY DID YOU LIE ABOUT THE QUEEN DYING?



Gibbo from WhatsApp: pic.twitter.com/3BH1IY8A3U — Niall ㋡ (@niallmoran_) December 1, 2019

Gibbo when the Government smashes his door down in the morning after his hoax tweet about the Queen pic.twitter.com/7xidfq4Lyf — Callum (@Callum_555) December 1, 2019

​Some netizens explained why the Palace refused to comment on the issue.

Buckingham Palace responding to rumours about the Queen passing away all because of a bloke called Gibbo. pic.twitter.com/LilVmnmYJr — Scott Ashby (@Ashby94CFC) December 1, 2019

​Others imagined how Queen Elizabeth II reacts to such false reports.