Manchester United Babe Posts Topless Photo to Cheer for Her Favs on Game Day

Dedicated Manchester United fan Katrina Maria has excited her 68,000 followers with a special treat for game day as her favorite club clashed with Aston Villa. The Faroe Islands-born beauty, who lives in Copenhagen but has left her heart at Old Trafford, has stripped almost naked for the occasion.
“Aaaaaaand it’s Game Day !!! Let’s goooo United!” she posted along with a picture, showing the beauty wearing only a black thong with a watermelon in her hand as she bent over a bed with a Manchester United T-shirt.
“The curves. I swear we have the sexiest Utd supporter. Love it Katrina,” one admirer posted.
Despite the beauty’s passionate support and the fact that the clash took place at their home arena, the game resulted in a disappointing 2-2 draw for Manchester United.
