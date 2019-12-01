Canadian Gamer Teases Fans Saying Camera Angle Is No Chance: ‘You Can See My Face, My Vagina’

Building a solid subscriber base on the streaming service Twitch is not an easy task, as many star bloggers on this platform can confirm. To stand out and attract new followers, they have to be creative. One streamer, under the handle Foxcomb, might have given one of her tricks away.

A Twitch streamer from Canada known as Foxcomb has bewildered followers with her joking comment on a very particular camera angle that she uses. One of her followers noted in the chat with one of the rising stars of the world’s largest streaming platform “Wow nice camera angle… wtf”, hinting that it has been stationed unusually high up for some time. It was letting viewers have a good look at a little bit more than her colleagues offer.

Her reaction was fast and free-hearted.

“Right? You can see my face and my vagina. Damn, you should try it actually, it’s a pretty good f**king shot”, she noted, apparently joking, as she then laughed off her remark.

View this post on Instagram Good morning 🌼 A post shared by foxcomb (@foxcomb) on Jun 6, 2019 at 4:55am PDT

The radiant 20-year-old Canadian from Vancouver might be out of the big league now, but her subscriber base is growing every day. She now has more than 42,000 followers on Twitch and about 6,000 on Instagram.

She seems to be a fan of bold-angles the image sharing platform as well.