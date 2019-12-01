PewDiePie's Wife Marzia Says Someone Stole Her Valuables Collected Over the Years

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg’s wife, Marzia Kjellberg, uploaded a photo to her Instagram story revealing that a thief had burglarized their house, stealing most of her valuables, including jewellery and collectable items.
“I know it is very materialistic, and [I] should be happy with what I was left/have,” she wrote. “But I can’t hide the shock and sadness with [it] all being taken away, just like that.”
Pewdiepie himself hasn’t commented on the burglary yet, nor have any officials given any statements confirming the break-in. The online community, nonetheless, has been sending their sympathies to the couple in the wake of the event.
I hope he/she gets found, arrested, and publicly shamed— Gnoob (@Noobface) November 30, 2019
it’s sad she felt like she had to almost apologize for being upset she was robbed. I hope they find out the pos who did it.— yeeeeeet (@MonadoBoyy) November 30, 2019
9 YEAR OLD ARMY pic.twitter.com/L2I8kZEEPT— ジョー (@ImJoesusChrist) November 30, 2019
