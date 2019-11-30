Will You Marry Me? Italian MP Proposes to His Girlfriend During Session - Video

A debate in the Italian Parliament on the post-earthquake reconstruction of regions hit by tremors in 2016 has been interrupted by an unusual incident.

Italian MP Flavio Di Muro has added a note of romance to a parliamentary session.

"We, men of the government, are busy every day with national emergencies. Every day we are busy with political debates. And we often neglect true values, we neglect the people who care for us, we neglect those we love. You see, today is a special day for me", he said.

The 33-year-old member of the party Lega (League) then bent over to take out a ring from under his chair and proposed to his girlfriend who was seated in the public gallery above.

“Elisa, will you marry me?” he asked.

A video of the moment has been shared online.

“Will you marry me?” 👰💍



An Italian MP proposed to his girlfriend during a parliamentary debate on post-earthquake reconstruction. pic.twitter.com/ufcRLq0SGX — DW News (@dwnews) November 30, 2019

MPs immediately​ leapt to their feet applauding and hugging the blushing lawmaker. Roberto Fico, speaker of the chamber and member of the Five Star Movement, however, wasn’t exactly amused by Muro’s gesture. He tried to force the MPs to calm down and return to the session.

According to media reports, she said "Yes".