Drunk Kid Rock Slams Oprah at Nashville Bar Before Being Escorted Out

The foul-mouthed 48-year-old musician was at the Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse in Nashville when he yelled into the microphone: "F*** Oprah. Oprah Winfrey is like 'Hey, I just want women to believe in this sh**'. F*** her. She can s*** d*** sideways," according to video obtained by TMZ.

"And if you say that, people say, 'Hey, I'm pretty sure Kid Rock's a racist.' I'm, like, 'OK, fine'. F*** off'," he added.

Kid, real name Robert James Ritchie, also took aim at "The View" co-host Joy Behar before he was escorted offstage by security. "I'm not a bad guy, I'm just an honest guy saying I don't like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar," he said.

The crowd didn't approve of Kid's message. In the video, someone can be heard saying, "He's racist. Look at him he's blacked out drunk as f***.'" In the end, the musician was escorted out from the stage – and presumably from the bar.

Back in 2008, Kid made his feelings about Oprah known. He told The Independent magazine, "I just don’t believe her. Maybe it's because I'm not one of the 150 million brainwashed women who heed her every word."