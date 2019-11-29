The Force is Strong in This One: Terminally Ill Patient to See 'Rise of Skywalker' Before Release

Disney has decided to show the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to a terminally ill patient before the planned 20 December release.
One of the terminally ill patients at Rowans Hospice in Hampshire, England had a wish to watch "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" with his young son. However, time wasn't on his side and personnel at the terminal hospice turned to Twitter and asked if somebody could help in fulfilling the man's wish.
Netizens supported the call with nearly 2,000 likes, while actors Mark Hamill and director J.J. Abrams, who were tagged, wished "good luck" towards making the wish become a reality.
Two days later, Disney’s Chairman and CEO Robert Iger turned to Twitter and said that the company would share the unreleased film with the patient and his family.
On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) 28 ноября 2019 г.
