Worldwide Shopping Craze as Netizens Share Their #BlackFriday Experiences

#BlackFriday is currently trending on Twitter, with users from all over the world sharing their shopping experiences, as well as queues, traffic jams and road blockages that they came across following the onset of the massive consumer rush on 29 November.
The term Black Friday was originally coined in relation to Friday sales in the US that occur every year following the celebration of Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, just ahead of the Christmas shopping season. However, America is not the only country currently engaging in the shopping craze, with various stores, businesses, and websites promoting tempting offers and shopping deals to frugal customers worldwide.
This is deep very deep🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️ #BlackFriday2019 pic.twitter.com/5MARMJJPMn— African Black Asa (@AfricanBlackAsa) November 29, 2019
#BlackFriday Shopping Spree at @Shoprite_NG at Novare Mall, Wuse Zone 5. #AbujaToday pic.twitter.com/Fnz3zrVYhF— ABUJA FACTS (@Abuja_Facts) November 29, 2019
When peak hour #KlaTrafficFrustrations meet #BlackFriday madness.— New Vision UGANDA (@newvisionwire) November 29, 2019
Jinja Road is not the best route to use today.
How is the traffic situation where you are?
🎥 @ruthdavoice pic.twitter.com/CNtklhocJM
As the Friday craze was well-documented by Twitter users, many could not miss the chance to joke about their desperate financial situation and increased consumerism, while also sharing quite unusual sales offers.
Lives scenes of us carrying our #BlackFriday purchases home 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/IDtexOBnCY— GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 29, 2019
This is how some of us are financially💴 entering the weekend + it's #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/CJQPOgFVUe— zweh Khothipani khusi🤗 (@KhusiZweh) November 29, 2019
#BlackFriday be like pic.twitter.com/mcw9cisILi— F (@ZFestime) November 29, 2019
Not wasting any money on stuff I don’t need this #blackfriday. Saving it all for something I really need, domination from @CatrionaLeBeau. pic.twitter.com/AHl1VOx0QR— MissCatrionasBitch (@CatrionasMiss) November 29, 2019
#BlackFriday Special.— SIMON (@tp_sithole) November 29, 2019
I'm selling a pre-owned relationship.
It comes complete with stubborn girlfriend and for today only, a pack of Panado for all the headaches and long nights.
50% off today only
Please support black business.
Black child it's possible. pic.twitter.com/YExe2zJ9fZ
Despite all the jokes, Black Friday has been increasingly associated with injures and even deaths due to the significant safety risks that buyers face as a result of their attempts to get their desired items as quick as possible.
