Worldwide Shopping Craze as Netizens Share Their #BlackFriday Experiences

Black Friday has traditionally been associated with sales promotions and shopping deals signalling the start of the Christmas season and stirring a craze among consumers worldwide.

#BlackFriday is currently trending on Twitter, with users from all over the world sharing their shopping experiences, as well as queues, traffic jams and road blockages that they came across following the onset of the massive consumer rush on 29 November.

The term Black Friday was originally coined in relation to Friday sales in the US that occur every year following the celebration of Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, just ahead of the Christmas shopping season. However, America is not the only country currently engaging in the shopping craze, with various stores, businesses, and websites promoting tempting offers and shopping deals to frugal customers worldwide.

When peak hour #KlaTrafficFrustrations meet #BlackFriday madness.

Jinja Road is not the best route to use today.

How is the traffic situation where you are?

🎥 @ruthdavoice pic.twitter.com/CNtklhocJM — New Vision UGANDA (@newvisionwire) November 29, 2019

As the Friday craze was well-documented by Twitter users, many could not miss the chance to joke about their desperate financial situation and increased consumerism, while also sharing quite unusual sales offers.

Lives scenes of us carrying our #BlackFriday purchases home 🛍️ pic.twitter.com/IDtexOBnCY — GAME.co.uk (@GAMEdigital) November 29, 2019

This is how some of us are financially💴 entering the weekend + it's #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/CJQPOgFVUe — zweh Khothipani khusi🤗 (@KhusiZweh) November 29, 2019

Not wasting any money on stuff I don’t need this #blackfriday. Saving it all for something I really need, domination from @CatrionaLeBeau. pic.twitter.com/AHl1VOx0QR — MissCatrionasBitch (@CatrionasMiss) November 29, 2019

#BlackFriday Special.



I'm selling a pre-owned relationship.

It comes complete with stubborn girlfriend and for today only, a pack of Panado for all the headaches and long nights.

50% off today only



Please support black business.

Black child it's possible. pic.twitter.com/YExe2zJ9fZ — SIMON (@tp_sithole) November 29, 2019

Despite all the jokes, Black Friday has been increasingly associated with injures and even deaths due to the significant safety risks that buyers face as a result of their attempts to get their desired items as quick as possible.