Texas ‘Teacher of the Year’ Randi Chaverria Accused of Giving Student Oral Sex in Classroom

A Texas teacher who was once given the title of “Teacher of the Year ”in her district allegedly performed oral sex on a student in a classroom, authorities said.

Randi Chaverria, a 36-year-old family and consumer science teacher at Round Rock High School, was arrested Tuesday after a student told police she had performed oral on him twice in October, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE.

Text messages sent between the student and Chaverria confirms the teen’s accusations, investigators said. The teacher in question resigned from her position on November 19, after the parents of the student were notified of their improper relationship, the station reports.

“Safety is the top priority of Round Rock High School and Round Rock ISD,” Round Rock High School Principal Matt Groff wrote in a letter. “Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement.”

The principal added that Chaverria had passed a state background check prior to being hired as well as employment checks. She had taught for the past six years and was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year by the school district in May.

“The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community,” Chaverria said earlier this year while receiving the award. “More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better.”

The teacher was released on bond after turning herself in to authorities at the Williamson County Jail on charges of improper relationship between educator and student, KVUE reported.