Register
07:25 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Cybertruck, Tesla's first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company

    Big Brands Unite in Making Meme Versions of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck on Twitter

    © REUTERS / Tesla
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107737/58/1077375859.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/viral/201911291077430996-big-brands-making-meme-versions-elon-musks-cybertruck/

    Brands including Lego and Pepsi have taken to Twitter to mock Tesla’s ‘bulletproof’ electric pickup Cybertruck – both for its design and for the gaffe during the presentation.

    Toy company Lego tweeted on Wednesday: “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof,” with a picture of a pale-colored piece of Lego on wheels, referencing the incident during the presentation when the Cybertruck’s windows were smashed by a metal ball at its launch last week.

    Pepsi also did its own version, picturing a ball of paper hitting a can with the caption “Demo day,” shortly after Cybertruck’s launch.

    Fastfood chain Denny’s also tweeted “Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh.” SMH stands for “shaking my head.”

    The Dubai police force also tweeted a photo of Cybertruck – with their own branding.

    The brands joined the larger trend in the internet community of users trying to recreate the design of Tesla’s latest invention – or see how it could fit with other brands, countries or types of cars.

    View this post on Instagram

    Hmmmm interesting!! What are your thoughts? #tesla #cybertruck #elitetuner

    A post shared by Elite Tuner Car Show (@elite_tuner) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Ok so like what the truck?! . . As many of you probably know, @teslamotors has released their new pickup truck. At first sight I literally said out loud “what the fuck?” I then thought that maybe it would look good slammed out, because a lot of cars look better when they’re lowered imo. But with no avail, this thing still looks like what people in the 60’s thought spaceships looked like 🤣. . . With that said, I love the fact that @teslamotors went with something totally different for the design, and the specs are pretty damn good for the price. Maybe the gen 2 will be more... curvy. . . -What do you guys think of it? . -Also check out my story for more angles ;) Hdri by @s.pphoto

    A post shared by BradBuilds | Cars (@bradbuilds) on

    View this post on Instagram

    SEMA 2025 😘😘😘 #cybertruck

    A post shared by Rob Evans (@robevansdesign) on

    Production of the Cybertruck begins in 2021 and Musk has claimed on Twitter to have had 250,000 pre-orders. Cybertruck pre-order reservations cost $100, but they are not considered official deposits for the vehicle, which has a $39,900 starting price.

    Related:

    Tesla Cybertruck Tug-of-War with F-150 Might Not Happen, Ford Spokesperson Says
    ‘Best Of’: Elon Musk Shows Off His New Cybertruck's Towing Capacity
    Elon Musk Claims He's Received 146k Orders for Tesla’s New Cybertruck
    Tesla’s Elon Musk Reveals Reason for Cybertruck Demo Mishap When “Armoured Glass” Shattered
    Tags:
    Twitter, meme, USA, Elon Musk, Tesla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse