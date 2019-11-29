Big Brands Unite in Making Meme Versions of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck on Twitter

Toy company Lego tweeted on Wednesday: “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof,” with a picture of a pale-colored piece of Lego on wheels, referencing the incident during the presentation when the Cybertruck’s windows were smashed by a metal ball at its launch last week.
The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019
Pepsi also did its own version, picturing a ball of paper hitting a can with the caption “Demo day,” shortly after Cybertruck’s launch.
Demo day pic.twitter.com/kSFaU1IYzb— Pepsi (@pepsi) November 22, 2019
Fastfood chain Denny’s also tweeted “Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh.” SMH stands for “shaking my head.”
Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh pic.twitter.com/Wmucb5evHk— Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 22, 2019
The Dubai police force also tweeted a photo of Cybertruck – with their own branding.
شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019
The brands joined the larger trend in the internet community of users trying to recreate the design of Tesla’s latest invention – or see how it could fit with other brands, countries or types of cars.
Hmmmm interesting!! What are your thoughts? #tesla #cybertruck #elitetuner
Ok so like what the truck?! . . As many of you probably know, @teslamotors has released their new pickup truck. At first sight I literally said out loud “what the fuck?” I then thought that maybe it would look good slammed out, because a lot of cars look better when they’re lowered imo. But with no avail, this thing still looks like what people in the 60’s thought spaceships looked like 🤣. . . With that said, I love the fact that @teslamotors went with something totally different for the design, and the specs are pretty damn good for the price. Maybe the gen 2 will be more... curvy. . . -What do you guys think of it? . -Also check out my story for more angles ;) Hdri by @s.pphoto
Production of the Cybertruck begins in 2021 and Musk has claimed on Twitter to have had 250,000 pre-orders. Cybertruck pre-order reservations cost $100, but they are not considered official deposits for the vehicle, which has a $39,900 starting price.
