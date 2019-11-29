Big Brands Unite in Making Meme Versions of Elon Musk’s Cybertruck on Twitter

Brands including Lego and Pepsi have taken to Twitter to mock Tesla’s ‘bulletproof’ electric pickup Cybertruck – both for its design and for the gaffe during the presentation.

Toy company Lego tweeted on Wednesday: “The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof,” with a picture of a pale-colored piece of Lego on wheels, referencing the incident during the presentation when the Cybertruck’s windows were smashed by a metal ball at its launch last week.

The evolution of the truck is here. Guaranteed shatterproof 😬 pic.twitter.com/RocTEkzzwI — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 27, 2019

Pepsi also did its own version, picturing a ball of paper hitting a can with the caption “Demo day,” shortly after Cybertruck’s launch.

Fastfood chain Denny’s also tweeted “Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh.” SMH stands for “shaking my head.”

Revealed our Dynertruck the same day as the Cybertruck... smh pic.twitter.com/Wmucb5evHk — Denny's (@DennysDiner) November 22, 2019

​

The Dubai police force also tweeted a photo of Cybertruck – with their own branding.

شرطة دبي - 2020 - Dubai Police #CyberTruck pic.twitter.com/V9rMPLgjS4 — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) November 26, 2019

The brands joined the larger trend in the internet community of users trying to recreate the design of Tesla’s latest invention – or see how it could fit with other brands, countries or types of cars.

View this post on Instagram SEMA 2025 😘😘😘 #cybertruck A post shared by Rob Evans (@robevansdesign) on Nov 26, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Production of the Cybertruck begins in 2021 and Musk has claimed on Twitter to have had 250,000 pre-orders. Cybertruck pre-order reservations cost $100, but they are not considered official deposits for the vehicle, which has a $39,900 starting price.