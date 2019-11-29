The city authorities were reportedly concerned that the wind would make it tough for the marchers to parade, but still decided to allow the giant balloons to float in the wind.

A 45-foot tall Nutcracker balloon has been captured on video as it hit a marcher during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Central Park West near 74th Street on Thursday.

The footage shows a giant toy knocking off a female marcher, as the balloon handler was apparently not able to keep control of the outrageous Nutcracker due to the heavy wind.

Nutcracker is a typical Christmas character and a traditional balloon for Thanksgiving parades, along with Sponge Bob, Angry Birds and anime and Disney characters.