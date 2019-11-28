Impartial Much? Netizens Slam BBC Online Over Alleged Bias, Propaganda

A prominent British journalist wrote in an op-ed earlier this month that senior BBC executives told them they weren’t eager to expose lies by the prime minister due to concerns that it might “undermines trust in British politics.”

It appears that the reputation of Britain’s most famous broadcaster, BBC, has taken a hit as of late as the media outlet’s impartiality was being vocally questioned online by many social media users, with hashtag #bbcimpartiality trending in the UK on 28 November.

As many netizens proceeded to bash the broadcaster on Twitter, questioning its news coverage, some of them openly accused it of propaganda.

So the BBC is basically Fox News now? #bbcimpartiality — Rossko from Finger Guns (@RosskoKeniston) 28 ноября 2019 г.

When the most accurate part of your news programing is the weather forcast, you really need to take a long hard look at yourself. #bbcimpartiality — Stan Smith (@Oldstanman) 28 ноября 2019 г.

I enjoy the Beeb. Hook me up with Doctor Who and Would I Lie To You, and we're cool. But @BBCNews is a joke. If I'm forced to pay a TV Licence, under threat of imprisonment, for state news then that ish needs to be impartial. Right now it's government propaganda. #BBCImpartiality — #CorbynByChristmas 🌹 🇯🇲 🇮🇳 🇬🇧 (@marcus_bernard) 28 ноября 2019 г.

That #bbcimpartiality is even trending and being brought into question means our democracy is under severe threat. For a state broadcaster to be some openly biased in the direction of the government should ring serious warning bells. Real journalists report facts, no propaganda. — Boris Inaditch (@borisinaditch) 28 ноября 2019 г.

If you pay the TV Tax you are funding Conservative propaganda, end off. Don't pay it, fuck the BBC. #bbcimpartiality — TV Buddha. (@jack22708987) 28 ноября 2019 г.

A number of people also called BBC out over its alleged bias amid the ongoing election campaign in the country.

The Media Bias in this election is disturbing. Particularly the BBC. So glad I don’t have a TV license. Corbyn gets absolutely put on blast whilst Boris, the one who’s an on record racist, homophobe, is being followed around preparing and eating scones. #bbcimpartiality — Sam Bloomfield (@Bloomers21) 28 ноября 2019 г.

I think we've lost the right to criticise any other country's state-run media after seeing the BBC this election. Not that we had any right to begin with #bbcimpartiality — Tom Harvey (@TSHarvey91) 28 ноября 2019 г.

Laura K should be removed from the BBC election team for this retweet supporting a "pile on" on Corbyn to assist the Conservatives.



Many of us have questioned the lack of #bbcimpartiality for some time. This is just the latest example. pic.twitter.com/8CxOiST3E2 — blazerunner (@blazerunner) 28 ноября 2019 г.

The BBC have really disgraced themselves this election. No media is unbiased, but they have let the mask slip. #BBCBiasAndLies #bbcimpartiality — Antonio C Hehir (@XAntonio88X) 28 ноября 2019 г.

And several netizens also took note of the broadcaster’s treatment of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Glorious leader was eating a scone today such wow! Nice of the BBC to Me me feel right at home and recreate my childhood for me watching glorious leader do awesome stuff 😂. All that’s missing is the cheesy songs praising glorious leader oh and a horse. #bbcimpartiality pic.twitter.com/qxyVmFVbtt — Walid El Bestawy (@W_El_Bestawy) 28 ноября 2019 г.

Is this how you hold the Conservative leader to account in a General Election campaign? Because it’s pathetic. #bbcimpartiality @BBCPolitics https://t.co/EjvHDRfbgw — Catherine Taylor 🕷 (@KatyaTaylor) 28 ноября 2019 г.

While awaiting the avalanche of tweets from the BBC about

- Deaths from austerity

- Suppression of the Russia report on interference

- Islamophbia

- Failure of Johnson to declare interests over Arcuri



Instead - look, here's lovely Boris eating scones#bbcimpartiality — Chris Hesketh (@Hesketh1981) 28 ноября 2019 г.

"Oh that Boris, such a scamp. Here's him cheekily eating scones."



Meanwhile: Islamophobic remarks, UK-US Trade negotiations he lied about, an intelligence report on Russia he's suppressing and the Arcuri investigation are ignored.#BBCBiasAndLies #bbcimpartiality — Salt Merchant (@SaltMerchantYT) 28 ноября 2019 г.

Earlier this month, British journalist Peter Oborne complained in his op-ed in The Guardian that senior BBC executives told him “they personally think it’s wrong to expose lies told by a British prime minister because it undermines trust in British politics”, while author and lecturer Tom Mills later wrote in the newspaper that “even at the best of times BBC journalism tends to lean towards the government of the day.”