13:45 GMT +328 November 2019
    Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, visits women-owned businesses in Jujuy, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Ivanka Trump is on the second stop of her South America trip aimed at promoting women's empowerment.

    'Staged!': Netizens Bash Ivanka Trump Over Throwback Thanksgiving Snap of Herself Basting Turkey

    Gustavo Garello
    Viral
    Born to then real-estate mogul Donald Trump and model Ivana Trump, his first wife, Ivanka Trump is the president's oldest daughter, who has been a business executive, runway model, socialite, mother, and now key adviser in her father's White House.

    US president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a throwback Thanksgiving photo of herself helping her mother, Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, baste a turkey.

    'Happiness is homemade! #ThanksgivingMemories,' Ivanka, 38, captioned the image, taken when she was about 12 years old.

    The photo shows her holding a silver gravy boat in her hands while her mother ladles the juices from their Thanksgiving turkey in the kitchen of the Connecticut mansion her parents shared before their divorce in 1991.

    Happiness is homemade! 🦃 #ThanksgivingMemories

    Ivana was in her 40s when the picture was taken, while Ivanka was about 12 and not quite a teenager in the picture. She is wearing a black velvet dress and her smile shows the braces on her teeth.

    The first daughter also posted the snap on her Instagram Story.

    The image was taken in the early '90s and is believed to capture a scene from one of the first Thanksgivings Ivanka spent with her mother after Ivana divorced Donald Trump in 1991.

    Not all social media fans seemed to share Ivanka’s Thanksgiving “happy mode”, though, as some comments bashed the photo as “staged”…

    ​Other comments were more suited to the Thanksgiving spirit.

    ​There were no details in the media regarding the Thanksgiving plans of Ivanka, her husband, fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and their three children: Arabella, eight, Joseph, six, and Theodore, three.

    Ivanka spent Thanksgiving with her father's side of the family last year, so many speculated it was likely this time they would be eating turkey with the Kushners.

    Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump, speaks on a panel at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, 18 October 2019
    © REUTERS / JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN
    Netizens Tear Into Ivanka Trump for Praising Donald Jr.'s Book Success
    She was conspicuously absent at this year’s White House turkey pardoning event, which took place in the Rose Garden before Trump's flight to Mar-a-Lago.

    President Donald Trump together with his wife Melania and 13-year-old son Barron traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

    The Trump family were joined by Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs.

    Ivanka's brother Eric, 35, has already posted an Instagram snapshot of himself at the Florida resort with his two-year-old son Luke.

    Ivana Trump, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving, White House, White House, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
