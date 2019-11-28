'Staged!': Netizens Bash Ivanka Trump Over Throwback Thanksgiving Snap of Herself Basting Turkey

Born to then real-estate mogul Donald Trump and model Ivana Trump, his first wife, Ivanka Trump is the president's oldest daughter, who has been a business executive, runway model, socialite, mother, and now key adviser in her father's White House.

US president Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a throwback Thanksgiving photo of herself helping her mother, Trump’s first wife, Ivana Trump, baste a turkey.

'Happiness is homemade! #ThanksgivingMemories,' Ivanka, 38, captioned the image, taken when she was about 12 years old.

The photo shows her holding a silver gravy boat in her hands while her mother ladles the juices from their Thanksgiving turkey in the kitchen of the Connecticut mansion her parents shared before their divorce in 1991.

Ivana was in her 40s when the picture was taken, while Ivanka was about 12 and not quite a teenager in the picture. She is wearing a black velvet dress and her smile shows the braces on her teeth.

The first daughter also posted the snap on her Instagram Story.

The image was taken in the early '90s and is believed to capture a scene from one of the first Thanksgivings Ivanka spent with her mother after Ivana divorced Donald Trump in 1991.

Not all social media fans seemed to share Ivanka’s Thanksgiving “happy mode”, though, as some comments bashed the photo as “staged”…

The set looks like a trump apt in Brooklyn. Prob recently evicted someone. — Elli Kramer (@ElliKramer2) November 27, 2019

That's not a kitchen, it's an autopsy room. — Robert Golding (@RobertGolding16) November 27, 2019

Happiness is going into the servant's quarters with the silver serveware and pretending you made thier turkey! Mummy is so funny! pic.twitter.com/NhbX73hLZp — Princess First Daughter (@PrincessFirstD1) November 28, 2019

We’re supposed to believe Ivana fixed the perfect turkey in that perfect outfit with the big puffy sleeves? I also like the perfectly invisible gravy. Everything associated with the trump name is a fraud. — la blonde atomique (@lacothren) November 27, 2019

Hahaha

When was the last time you or Jared cooked your kids a meal?

Or saw them? — Gma's a G (@playingonT) November 27, 2019

​Other comments were more suited to the Thanksgiving spirit.

Happy Thanksgiving 🦃 ((scan past the haters)) — Brokergurl (@broker_gurl) November 27, 2019

Great photo!! Happy Thanksgiving!! Thanks for all you do and God Bless you and your family.🦃🦃 — Pat Bailey (@Jerzeecat) November 27, 2019

what a sweet throwback photo.. so precious.. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family Ivanka... — CarolAnn Vann-Totlis (@TotlisVann) November 27, 2019

Your Mom is one amazing lady!! Sweet memories, I hope you have a happy Thanksgiving. — Bellalina Ballerina (@BellalinaBall) November 27, 2019

What a wonderful memory! Two beautiful women inside and out. Happy Thanksgiving. — Trecia (@TreciaM) November 27, 2019

​There were no details in the media regarding the Thanksgiving plans of Ivanka, her husband, fellow White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, and their three children: Arabella, eight, Joseph, six, and Theodore, three.

Ivanka spent Thanksgiving with her father's side of the family last year, so many speculated it was likely this time they would be eating turkey with the Kushners.

She was conspicuously absent at this year’s White House turkey pardoning event, which took place in the Rose Garden before Trump's flight to Mar-a-Lago.

President Donald Trump together with his wife Melania and 13-year-old son Barron traveled to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening.

The Trump family were joined by Melania's parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs.

Ivanka's brother Eric, 35, has already posted an Instagram snapshot of himself at the Florida resort with his two-year-old son Luke.