German Military Apologises for Posting 'Retro' Nazi Uniform on Instagram

Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, have apologised on Wednesday after it posted a picture of a Wehrmacht uniform on its Instagram stories. The word "retro" was put on the photo.
"We are very sorry. The uniform is an item on exhibition in our military history museum in Dresden. But we did not correctly label the image historically and gave it a wrong and unsuitable caption", the Bundeswehr said in a statement.
Liebe #Community, wir möchten uns entschuldigen! Uns ist gestern ein inakzeptabler Fehler unterlaufen. Wir haben ein Foto von einer Wehrmachtsuniform, die für einen Film genutzt wurde, gepostet. pic.twitter.com/SAcg4pMoqG— Bundeswehr (@bundeswehrInfo) November 27, 2019
Initially, the military described the Nazi uniform on the post as "military-style elements in haute couture".
Official Instagram account of #German military forces(Bundeswehr) shares a photo of the #Nazi uniform— EHA News (@eha_news) November 27, 2019
Photo of the Wehrmacht uniform carrying the swastika was shared with the caption:
"Fashion is also an aspect. To this day, there are military style elements in Haute Couture." pic.twitter.com/GdxwKWlsqn
