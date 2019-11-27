Register
27 November 2019
    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk unveils his plans to colonize Mars during the International Astronautical Congress in Guadalajara, Mexico, September 27, 2016.

    Elon Musk's 'Elon Tusk' Twitter Posts and Elephant References Finally Explained

    © REUTERS / Stringer
    On 21 November Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck at a special demonstration event in Los Angeles, with production of the angular electric pickup vehicle set for 2021 or late 2022

    Elon Musk's elephant references in his “Elon Tusk” Twitter posts in March this year that left netizens scratching their heads in puzzlement are starting to make sense, after the fourth season of the Rick and Morty show aired.

    The Rick and Morty “Elon Tusk” episode

    Rick and Morty is a humorous educational animation show for adults, with cameos of celebrity guests a regular occurrence.

    The fourth season was no exception, with "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" offering an appearance by Tesla, Inc. CEO and co-founder Elon Musk.

    In the process, Musk finally explained the origins of his bizarre Twitter jokes from earlier in the year.

    Elon Musk voices a character named Elon Tusk, with large tusks for teeth, whom Rick and Morty recruit to carry out a complicated heist operation.

    The episode seemed strangely well-timed to many, as the airing falls just a few days after Elon Musk unveiled his shiny new Cybertruck vehicle.

    Twitter reaction has been one from mildly amused to mind-blown.

    ​Many pointed out the cameo was a great way of promoting oneself, considering Musk’s recent unveiling of his futuristic Cybertruck.

    ​On 21 November electric carmaker Tesla introduced its long-awaited Cybertruck.

    Elon Musk explained the reason for the unusual angular design of the vehicle, claiming that current auto manufacturing technology is not capable of bending the ultra-hard material.

    The Cybertruck, Tesla's first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company
    © REUTERS / Tesla
    Tesla Cybertruck Tug-of-War with F-150 Might Not Happen, Ford Spokesperson Says
    Tesla has already received more than 200,000 orders for its futuristic vehicle since it was unveiled.

    According to a tweet by Elon Musk, 42 per cent of orders are for the dual-motor version of the electric vehicle, while 41 per cent are for the tri-motor truck.

    The company has said the Cybertruck will be in production in 2021, starting at $39,900, or £30,700.

