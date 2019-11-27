Elon Musk's 'Elon Tusk' Twitter Posts and Elephant References Finally Explained

On 21 November Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduced the long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck at a special demonstration event in Los Angeles, with production of the angular electric pickup vehicle set for 2021 or late 2022

Elon Musk's elephant references in his “Elon Tusk” Twitter posts in March this year that left netizens scratching their heads in puzzlement are starting to make sense, after the fourth season of the Rick and Morty show aired.

The Rick and Morty “Elon Tusk” episode

Rick and Morty is a humorous educational animation show for adults, with cameos of celebrity guests a regular occurrence.

The fourth season was no exception, with "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" offering an appearance by Tesla, Inc. CEO and co-founder Elon Musk.

In the process, Musk finally explained the origins of his bizarre Twitter jokes from earlier in the year.

Elon Musk voices a character named Elon Tusk, with large tusks for teeth, whom Rick and Morty recruit to carry out a complicated heist operation.

The episode seemed strangely well-timed to many, as the airing falls just a few days after Elon Musk unveiled his shiny new Cybertruck vehicle.

Twitter reaction has been one from mildly amused to mind-blown.

Elon Musk went from calling Rick and Morty "Kinda Disgusting" to guest starring in a Season 4 episode as "Elon Tusk"



Life can be crazy. pic.twitter.com/ZBzAWwbh6t — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 25, 2019

I can't get over the fact that when Elon Musk changed his handle to Elon Tusk in March people were speculating whether he was doing some business deal with Warren Buffet or was opening a new factory overseas.



He changed it because he has a cameo in Rick and Morty.



What a world. — bleese (@bleese_anoni) November 25, 2019

But ... I love it. So he went from loving it to guest starring, life is crazy huh? pic.twitter.com/8qhr1zH8ty — al (@superkamiguru18) November 25, 2019

​Many pointed out the cameo was a great way of promoting oneself, considering Musk’s recent unveiling of his futuristic Cybertruck.

Rick and Morty: be on our show



Elon Musk: I'm busy trying to sell my truck rn



Rick and Morty: Exactly



Elon Tusk: You son of a bitch, I'm in pic.twitter.com/1eGLW5QKf0 — 𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘽. 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙨𝙤𝙣 (@justinbwatson) November 25, 2019

It was all apart of his plan — infamouswolf88 (@StevenBohorque9) November 25, 2019

Elon Trucks

From the universe where tusks are V strong pic.twitter.com/PD6J41s3uj — Caleb Brandalise (@calebsbrand) November 26, 2019

Heist was done before we even knew — Adam 🌱 (@ZMorris93) November 26, 2019

Yeah. This guy would make a great politician — Edgar Mkaka Joel 🇹🇿 (@mkakajoel) November 25, 2019

​On 21 November electric carmaker Tesla introduced its long-awaited Cybertruck.

Elon Musk explained the reason for the unusual angular design of the vehicle, claiming that current auto manufacturing technology is not capable of bending the ultra-hard material.

According to a tweet by Elon Musk, 42 per cent of orders are for the dual-motor version of the electric vehicle, while 41 per cent are for the tri-motor truck.

The company has said the Cybertruck will be in production in 2021, starting at $39,900, or £30,700.