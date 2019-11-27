Lefty? Righty? Dolphins Could Have Different 'Handedness' Just Like Humans, Study Reveals

It is a well-known fact that humans tend to be right or left handed, but left-handed and right-handed creatures also exist in the animal kingdom.

Dolphins can be left- or right-handed just like people and show this preference when searching for food, a new study has revealed, according to a new research published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

Study revealed that of 27 dolphins studied, only one appeared to favour its left-hand side.

According to the scientists, it indicates a main specialisation in the left side of the dolphin brain, which processes information from the right eye.

Dolphins use a technique called 'crater feeding', in which they swim slowly along the sea floor searching for food, and when they detect their prey, they make a sharp turn towards it.

According to study made between 2012 and 2018, the scientists found that dolphins had a significant preference for turning right.

Out of 27 dolphins who overall made 709 turns, 705 turns (99.4%) preferred their right-hand sides.