Priyanka Chopra Surprises Her Hubby Nick Jonas With Puppy Ahead of Their Wedding Anniversary

Last year, international pop-star Nick Jonas and Bollywood movie star Priyanka Chopra officially married in Rajasthan, India after a whirlwind romance and summer engagement. The official ceremony happened in December, so Nick and PeeCee will soon celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary.

The couple's relations have always been gazing-stock as both Nick and Priyanka post beautiful photos of themselves together with unfailing regularity and share personal moments in their social media platforms.

It was thus not unexpected that they shared their pre-anniversary fuss. However, Priyanka decided to surprise her beloved husband with a cute unexpected present ahead of their wedding anniversary. PeeCee posted a video from NYC of Nick being woken up in the morning by a charming puppy, which was licking the singer's face and shaking him with its paws. The German Shepherd pupster turned out to be a present for Nick, who at first seemed a little bit confused and disoriented, but then he realized what was going on and accepted his new family member.

The couple has already named the doggo Gino and also created his personal Instagram account, which has already put up three posts, two of them show Nick and Gino hanging out together.