Ryan Reynolds Buys Ownership Stake in Phone Carrier Mint

Based on the press release, it doesn’t seem as though Reynolds is going to make drastic changes to the company, which currently offers its service over T-Mobile’s network. The announcement says the star “will help with Mint’s communications and marketing efforts as well as strategic decision-making” – including advertising Mint Mobile plans during the Super Bowl in February.

“Celebrities generally invest in high-end products like skincare brands or delicious gin companies,” Reynolds said in a press release. “Yet Mint is making wireless way more affordable at a time when the average American is paying 65 dollars a month.”

Reynolds is no stranger to advertising. He is a part owner and regularly features in ads for Aviation American Gin – to the extent that he even put a gin advertisement inside the Samsung TV he had to advertise earlier this month.