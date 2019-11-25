Trump Presents al-Baghdadi’s Canine Nemesis in White House, Sets Twitter Ablaze

The ceremony honouring the dog that allegedly helped take down al-Baghdadi took place at the White House and was attended by US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

It appears that US President Donald Trump has once again thrust himself into the media spotlight as he went on to personally honor the dog that allegedly cornered terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi during a US military operation in Syria.

The president publicly introduced the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Conan, during a brief ceremony which was also attended by First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"The dog is incredible," Trump said. "So brilliant, so smart. Conan did a fantastic job".

News of this development, however, quickly attracted the attention of Trump’s detractors.

Some went on to suggest online about what the dog should’ve done at the ceremony.

Some social media users also started speculating about who might have something nasty to say about the dog.

