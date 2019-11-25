Indian City Provides Cold Cows With Tailored Winter Coats and Bonfire, Dividing Netizens

New Delhi (Sputnik): In recent years, laws have been tightened to protect the holy cows revered as sacred in Hinduism. In another step towards the welfare of the bovines, a local governing body of the Indian holy city of Ayodhya has decided to protect the cows from harsh winters.

A local governing body of Uttar Pradesh’s holy city of Ayodhya has ordered tailor-made coats for the cows to keep them warm during the winter months.

The elaborate plans for the approaching winters also involve the setting up of bonfires in cow shelters to save them from the extreme cold. The council will also make arrangements to provide straw beds for the bovines.

The special scheme by Ayodhya Municipal Corporation will involve the stitching of two-layered jute coats for cows and three-layered coats for the calves. The calves' coats will have an innermost layer of soft cloth.

The commissioner of the council has said the coats for the cows and bulls will have separate designs.

The decision has evoked several reactions on social media. While many were amused by the decision, others criticised it for focusing on unnecessary issues. Still others claimed it was normal practice for villagers to provide jute coats for the cows to keep them warm during winters.

Cow coats being ordered in Ayodhya to protect the cows in the shelters by the govt. Are they ordering woollen coats for the homeless? It's good to care for animals. So why only cows, why not the buffaloes, sheep n goats? — Seema Bipin (@bipin_seema) November 25, 2019

Others pointed out the discrimination towards cows as all other animals will equally feel the chill.

@CMYogiAdityaNat @UtterPradeshBjp



Bas yehi dekhna baki rah Gaya tha. The winter season comes for all the animals. Why you providing coats only to cows. I request you to provide INDO- WESTERN to all buffalos too.



अयोध्या की गायें पहनेंगी कोट! - NDTV https://t.co/97qDs1jw17 — @mohansharma023 (@mohansharma023) November 25, 2019

Roti And Salt For School Kids But Jute Coats For Cows In UP. Priorities Speak For Themselves https://t.co/xUvS6VEQhC — Manoj P (@shambho64) November 25, 2019

They should arrange toilets for cows also. Otherwise the coats get damaged within days. — Siju John (@SijuJoh10158707) November 25, 2019

Buy more winter coats for cows, it will solve all problems.

In the end adithaynath will be CM for a land fit for only cows to live, if you make cows your priority.

The entire govt needs help, psychiatric help if they are using tax payers money on winter coats for cows!!!😖😑😑. https://t.co/xhH64wlF0a — Simply Swapy (@Simplyswapy) November 25, 2019

NO SHELTER HOMES FOR HUMANS BUT COWS R FORTUNATE TO HAVE WINTER COATS THIS WINTER — BHAVUK SAHNI (@bhavuksahni) November 24, 2019

Others were warmed with the news and asked people to not be too upset by the news.

People, don't get too hard on 'coat for cow' news. It was always there, trust me. Every year, farmers in my village make jute covers for their cows in winters. It's not a big deal and honestly, you too should not give attention to it. — shashank (@LiberalHermes) November 24, 2019

According to Niraj Shukla, Commissioner of the Municipal Council of Ayodhya, the scheme will be implemented in three-four phases. Around 1,200 cattle including 700 bulls will be given the coats in first phase. The first delivery is set to arrive in the end November and the coast of each coat will cost Rs.250-300 (approximately $4).