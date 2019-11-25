Register
10:23 GMT +325 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Goo Hara

    Goo Hara Joins a Disturbing List of K-Pop Deaths. What’s Behind Them?

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The K-pop industry has a radiant façade, but there’s a dark side to it as well. South Korean pop music is spreading fast across the continents, but its increasing popularity comes with intense pressure being exerted on the young performers.

    Goo Hara

    The demise of Goo Hara has become the latest in a troubling string of incidents that have put the K-pop scene under additional scrutiny.

    Police are now investigating the cause of her death, which came roughly six months after she was found unresponsive at her home, following an apparent suicide attempt.

    At the time, Goo Hara was involved in a legal fight against a former boyfriend who had allegedly threatened to circulate sex tapes of her. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans shortly after the incident, saying she “had been in agony over a number of overlapping issues”. Since then, she had spoken publicly against online bullying.

    Goo was a former member of the girl band Kara and a thriving solo artist. Kara, now disbanded, were one of the first K-Pop acts to achieve international success.

    Sulli

    Goo’s death comes weeks after the apparent suicide of her close friend, Sulli, an ex-member of the superstar girl group (f)x, aged 25. Sulli was said to have been suffering from severe depression.

    In 2014, she was forced to suspend her music career due to what was described at the time as “stressed-related pain”, thought to have been provoked by speculation about her personal life on social media.

    Sulli (real name: Choi Jin-ri) was also targeted by cyberbullies for refusing to wear a bra in public and speaking openly about her mental issues and relationships – in defiance of conservative attitudes towards young women and the norms of the South Korean pop music industry, which demands the artists have an innocent and clean-cut image.

    She had also advocated against online abuse, and many fans blamed it for her death. One of her last public appearances was on a show where she read malicious comments she had received out loud.

    A bill in memory of Sulli is expected to be proposed next month, urging the major portals that allow users to comment anonymously to force those users to reveal their identities.

    Jonghyun

    Another K-pop superstar, Jonghyun, took his own life at the age of 27 in December 2017. The lead singer of the group SHINee was found dead in a rented apartment where police discovered burned coal briquettes on a frying pan.

    Fellow singer Nine published a note purportedly written by Jonghyun, in which the latter complained about a “depression that was slowly devouring [him]” and not being able to live in the public eye.

    Junhyup Kwon, a journalist who has interviewed many K-pop idols, has noted that depression is a common problem among them.

    He recalled in an article published last month: “Many shared how they felt depressed and how often their minds created extreme thoughts. Some talked about seeking help with medical professionals. Often, PR managers politely asked us journalists to delete these parts.”

    Younger performers, he said (especially those signed with bigger labels), tend to be more secretive about personal issues.

    Seo Minwoo

    Another high-profile death that has ravaged the K-pop scene was that of Seo Minwoo, the lead singer of the boy band 100%. He was the eldest member of the band, which was formed in 2012, and remained in it until his death except for a 21-month stint for mandatory military service between 2014 and 2015.

    Seo was found unconscious at his home in Seoul in March 2018. He was 33. His agency said in an official statement that the artist died of cardiac arrest, although unconfirmed media reports linked his death to drug overdose.

    Chae Dong-Ha

    Singer Chae Dong-Ha, a former member of the trio SG Wannabe, committed suicide in May 2011. Speculation emerged following the traffic news that he was battling with depression stemming from the suicide of his former manager two years prior.

    Seo Ji-won

    Charles Park, also known as Seo Ji-won, was one of the first South Korean pop artists to take his own life. He died in 1996, when he was just 19 years old – shortly after his debut album became a national breakthrough. He was said to have written in a suicide note that he had concerns over the unexpected success of his debut album, and over whether its sequel, released posthumously, would be as successful.

    A troubled industry

    Cyberbullying and depression aside, the world of K-pop has been marred by several major controversies in the past years.

    Lee “Seungri” Seung-hyun, a member of the influential boy group Big Bang, retired from the $5 billion K-pop industry in March this year over allegations of procuring drugged sexual partners for the customers of a Seoul nightclub that he managed.

    An investigation into Seungri also found that he was part of a group chat on a Korean messaging app that circulated sexual video clips of women filmed without their consent.

    The case also involves some of the industry’s biggest names; Seungri has reportedly admitted to some of the charges.

    Another problem is the extreme diets that the artists follow – either on their own or at the behest of their agencies – in pursuit of the perfect look.

    For instance, Sojung of Ladies' Code has admitted that an intense diet made her hormone levels drop to “those of a menopausal woman”.

    Singer Park Bo-ram, a one-time contestant on the popular TV show Superstar K2, has seen her vocal range reduce dramatically after losing 32 kilograms.

    Stephanie ‘Tiffany’ Young Hwang of Girls’ Generation reportedly confessed in 2014 that with a weight of 48 kilograms and a height of 162 centimetres, she was the heaviest of the band members, who would tease her for being a “pig”.

    Tags:
    South Korea, death, suicide, k-pop
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse