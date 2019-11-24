'Getting Dizzy?': Tana Mongeau Teases Fans With New Song Release

US blogger and YouTube star Tana Mongeau started her music career back in 2017, with her most recent single “Facetime” receiving more than three million views over the last few months.

American celebrity Tana Mongeau has intrigued her Twitter followers once again with a comment that her own song has been playing in her head and that she could not wait for her fans to “hear it”.

i have my own song stuck in my head i can’t wait for u to hear — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) November 23, 2019

Mongeau, whose debut single “Hefner” that was released in November 2017 has received over 16 million views since, apparently hinted at her new song – and fans could not be more excited.

then drop it now queen — Stella (@StellaIzStellar) November 23, 2019

Omg I'm so excited — Jess 🎭 (@reesesmongeau) November 23, 2019

i cant wait to hear it either — 𝚐𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎 ♡ (@wannabemongeau) November 23, 2019

leak it — amber (@mitchellscal) November 23, 2019

While some users suggested that the tune of the upcoming single had already been overheard by Tana’s followers via posts on her Instagram feed, others simply joked that Mongeau’s bid is not related to her music in any way.

tana thats just the voices — poochie (@poochie84556281) November 23, 2019

are u getting dizzy in new york — grace (@taIkseavey) November 23, 2019

Tana Mongeau rose to international prominence with her “story time” YouTube videos several years ago and has since then attracted more than five million followers to her channel.