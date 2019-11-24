'The King Has Tooted'. NBA Superstar LeBron James Farts at Fans Who Asked For Autograph

The athlete described by many as the greatest basketball player of all time and often compared to another basketball legend Michael Jordan, has recently angered fans by commenting on protests in Hong Kong.

NBA superstar LeBron James may find himself in hot water after a video of him farting at fans, who asked for an autograph, went viral. The footage shows the Lakers forward leaving the Mahogany Prime Steakhouse in Oklahoma City with another basketball player Chris Paul and approaching a black SUV. Two fans hoping to get an autograph wished the athlete good luck in the upcoming came, but the superstar simply lifted his leg and broke wind, which was so loud that it was recorded by the camera’s audio from the other side of the parking lot.

The fans apparently were ok with his move and started laughing, but netizens didn’t like the basketball superstar's behaviour. Not one bit.

The guys were so sweet, they didn't even look their way, and I think it was disrespectful of him to do that espcially after they were wishing them good luck. — RZ73 (@RZJORDAN) November 23, 2019

I don't recognize our country anymore. It is sad to see such disrespect and the complete absence of the golden rule. Most probably don't even know what that is. — Verna (@makitmatter) November 24, 2019

​Some users said that LeBron James doesn’t deserve to be compared to another basketball GOAT – Greatest Of All time – Michael Jordan, because the latter always behaved like a gentleman

Lebron James has never been a Michael Jordan! They say You can’t buy class! You have it if you don’t! Michael Jordan has it! Lebron will never have it! — Rock (@rockpatriot) November 24, 2019

He will never be the man or the player Michael Jordan was/is! — Lori Jackson (@lksjackson) November 24, 2019

​Some users even said that athletes’ disrespectful behaviour was the reason why they stopped watching sports.

I stopped watching sports years ago.

Being a big Cowboy fan was hard to break...

...but...

Players like LeBron, are the reason, sports is no longer a part of my life.

The Players have NO class...

And...

I have NO time to waste supporting them.

Too many other options... — Cw Brotherton - Conservative Artist/Author (@brotherton_cw) November 24, 2019

​Other users questioned how this story got in the news.

WOW!! Slow time huh?? Is this news now?? — Michelle Robertson (@shellybf45) November 23, 2019

​A few of LeBron's fans weren't even bothered by his behaviour. Some even liked it…

Even his farts are epic — Santasia (@SantasiaSays) November 23, 2019

I wanna sniff it — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 (@aqourholics) November 24, 2019

