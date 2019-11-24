India Against Deepak Chaurasia Trends on Twitter as Journalist Airs MMS of a Minor Girl

New Delhi (Sputnik): A delay in the arrest of senior Indian journalist Deepak Chaurasia has created an uproar on social media as netizens questioned the efficiency of the police for being slow despite the scribe being booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Social media users have come out in support of a minor girl, whom they named “Choti Damini”, after the journalist aired an MMS featuring her to defame Asaram Bapu, a self-styled religious guru who has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 16-year-old.

Chaurasia’s act courted a huge controversy with 58.3k followers using the hashtag #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia on Twitter.

Deepak Chaurasia had aired a doctored MMS of a minor girl to defame innocent Sant Shri Asaram Bapu Ji.When will Chhoti Damini get justice? #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia pic.twitter.com/Y8F9u7mAZs — saroj kumar jha (@sarojkumarjha4) November 24, 2019

It seems that salable media and paid journalism is superior to the police nd legal system. This is why Deepak Chaurasia, who has aired a doctored MMS of a minor girl on NATIONAL TV, is yet to be arrested, even proved guilty. #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia pic.twitter.com/0HWAE6Lu0M — @NareshSaur (@NareshSaur) November 24, 2019

Deepak Chaurasia has created an asset of 500 crores rupees through Anti-Hindu Forces by unrestraining propaganda against Sant Asaram Bapuji, otherwise an ordinary journalist who earns 5000/mnth wud never be so rich. It shd be thoroughly investigated. #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia — Om Ananad (@OAnanad) November 24, 2019

Zero FIR has been registered against Deepak Chaurasia, for airing a false MMS of a minor girl. We hope that the criminal will soon be arrested. #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia pic.twitter.com/Ihjrz8t13O — Monica Kumari (@MonicaKumari7) November 24, 2019

There is provision of immediate arrest under POCSO Act. Then why is Deepak CHORasia roaming free ?? #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia pic.twitter.com/4zEXMF40HP — वीर ब्राह्मण ︻┳テ╦═───💥💥 (@SantRakshakVeer) November 24, 2019

Y it has been taking years to arrest Deepak Chaurasia who was booked under POCSO❓?? Doesn't POCSO work on journalists, or System is afraid of presstitutes‼️ #IndiaAgainstDeepakChaurasia https://t.co/JVQzeZxMr2 — Bharat🇮🇳 Bhanvad💥 (@bhoju108) November 24, 2019

The (POCSO) Act was enacted to provide a robust legal framework for the protection of children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography while safeguarding the interest of the child at every stage of the judicial process.