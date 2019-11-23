Brazilian Police Officers Ride Giant Water Buffalo - Photos

Brazil's so-called Buffalo Soldiers, riding giant animals were snapped by photographer Fernando Camara during a patrol on the island of Marajo.
The local police force use these animals as the island, located in the Amazon estuary, has a large population of domesticated and feral water buffalo – over 450,000 heads.
"It has become a bit of a tourist attraction", Camara said. "But it was started with the objectives of reinforcing safety and maintaining the culture of the local population".
Actual buffalo soldiers patrol the streets of Brazilian island https://t.co/kaCOzvrhjt pic.twitter.com/wRv6eDyr0Q— Melissa Pedersen (@MelissaPederse) November 23, 2019
