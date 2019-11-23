GOP Continues Fartgate Trolling as 'Photo Evidence' of Swalwell Implication Emerges

Republican lawmakers continue to dig for 'clues' and 'evidence' in a confusing case - what was relentlessly dubbed Fartgate - against their Democratic colleague, House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell.

Earlier this week, though for a short period of time, Swalwell became politician number one in the US and beyond. His alleged 'audio' symptoms of indigestion stayed in the top in social media after a live interview with MSNBC.

The GOP seemingly is trying to use any opportunity, even a vulgar one, to respond to House Dems amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

House of Representatives Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy posted recently in his Instagram a picture, depicting him standing behind Swalwell.

McCarthy added a mocking comment, possibly hinting at his knowledge of valuable information that could help Fartgate 'investigators'.

"The last place you want to stand while giving an interview is behind Rep. Eric Swalwell", McCarthy suggested.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the US president, responding to McCarthy's photo, posted in his Instagram stories a redacted picture, showing what was Swalwell accused of in the first place. Trump Jr. has 'warned' McCarthy, urging him to avoid "the danger zone".

© Photo: Instagram / donaldjtrumpjr A screenshot from Donald Jr Trump's Instagram "stories", 22 November, 2019. #Fartgate

Swalwell, meanwhile, has repeatedly denied that he was 'behind' the disturbing sound, similar to the audible passing of digestive gasses. Netizens, however, have concluded that so-called fartgate is over, and, after 'in-depth' scrutiny of the now notorious MSNBC interview, allege that the Democratic representative was indeed the one who spoiled the air.