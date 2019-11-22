President-Cum-Songwriter? Trump's 'I Want Nothing' Notes on Ukraine Turned Into Songs on Twitter

Donald Trump is arguably a man of many talents. He was a successful businessman, tried his hand at wrestling, appeared in more than a dozen movies and, well, he became president of the United States despite the fact that pundits and polls predicted he would lose. Now it’s music's turn…

US President Donald Trump has unexpectedly become a "songwriter" since a photo of the his handwritten notes in which he denied seeking a quid pro quo with Ukraine went viral on Wednesday.

The notes written in black marker, almost entirely in capital letters read: “I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelenskiy do the right thing. This is the final word from the Pres. of the US".

When the photo of the president’s notes was posted on social media some netizens quickly pointed out that they look like lyrics, which prompted other users to create songs featuring Trump’s statements in different music styles.

Punk band the Ramones broke up in 1996, but it seems that their music is still relevant today as the Ramones stylised song, created by musician Alex Kliment, has been listened to more than 2 million times on Twitter

somebody on twitter today: trump's weird hand-scrawled denial today sounds like a ramones song.



me: pic.twitter.com/mynZjx0E0M — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) November 21, 2019

​Emo band My Chemical Romance should have thought twice before reuniting because they're now facing huge competition from other artists, especially when lyrics are written by President of the United States. Nick Lutsko’s emo version of Trump’s statements was listened to more than half a million times on social media.

Emo Trump recites poem on White House lawn pic.twitter.com/rAD3xRjX4L — Nick Lutsko (@NickLutsko) November 20, 2019

​Listening to another iteration of Trump’s speech will make you think that it’s the middle of the 1980s, because it’s a stylised version of the Smiths. This song, created by user RuPaul Giamatti was listened to more than 600,000 times.

.@pattonoswalt made a tweet that showed Trump’s handwritten notes and the caption was simply “Morrissey voice:”.



Needless to say, I got inspired and put WAY to much effort into this. pic.twitter.com/heOiOhl90P — RuPaul Giamatti (@BenJamminAsh) November 21, 2019

​Fancy a pop version of Trump’s “I want nothing”? Here is a song that has the potential to make into the top 10 on pop charts.

My cover of the trump song “I want nothing”

Written in September after congressional investigations started into his interactions with the new president of Ukraine, Zelensky.#TrumpResign pic.twitter.com/KLAF0G2794 — SeñorHettler🌎🌈 🆘 🍑🌹🌅 (@senorhettler) November 20, 2019

​Some social media users liked the president’s “lyrics” so much that they requested musicians to make stylised versions of their favourite bands.

Can someone do a Blink-182 version of the Trump-notes-as-song thing? Thanks and good luck. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) November 21, 2019

​One can’t predict who will win the upcoming elections in the United States, but it seems that if Trump loses he should pursue a career in the music industry.