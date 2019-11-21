Twitterstorm as Jordan Peterson Announces Audition for 2020 Fellowship at Acton Business School

Canadian professor and public critic of extreme political correctness Jordan Peterson previously launched the platform Thinkspot to promote “censorship-free discourse”, with the psychology guru announcing the opportunity to be trained according to his philosophy.

Psychologist Jordan Peterson has caused a twitterstorm among his followers after announcing an audition to receive a fellowship named after him at the Acton School of Business. According to the website for the audition, the programme will be “an applied version” of the principles and philosophy of Dr Peterson, with fellows receiving financial support to partake in the course.

“Do you know what you’re capable of? What would you accomplish if you put everything within you behind one thing you believe in for six months?” Peterson wrote on Twitter when announcing the audition. ​

According to the website, the three-step audition will be completed with a visit to the Acton School of Business in Austin, Texas, where Peterson’s fellows will gather together to work through simulations and “Socratic” discussions in a bid “to find their calling”.

While some netizens did not fully understand what exactly the programme would entail, many of Peterson’s fans and devoted followers were excited at the opportunity, saying that they would definitely participate in the audition. Some even suggested that it was time for Jordan Peterson to run for US president.

Jordan Peterson rose to international fame in 2016 following his YouTube series criticising Canadian political correctness and national legislation imposing the mandatory use of gender-neutral pronouns when referring to persons who do not identify as either male or female. His criticism has extended to the identity politics prevalent in contemporary academic discourse and the ongoing masculinity crisis, allegedly aggravated by the encouragement of non-binary gender identities. Following this, Peterson has been repeatedly accused by the mainstream media for being radically right-wing – an accusation he has vehemently denied, insisting that he has always been a supporter of free speech.