Top-5 Sexiest Russian Beauties According to Men's Magazine

The full list includes 100 names of female models, actresses and singers who caught the attention of the magazine.

As 2019 draws to a close, popular men’s magazine Maxim once again presented its annual list of Russia’s sexiest women.

While the full list features a hundred names of singers, models and actresses who caught the magazine’s eye, here’s the five women who made it to the very top.

Fifth Place – Yana Koshkina

Yana Koshkina, a stunning 29-year-old actress and TV host from Russia, ranked fifth this year, as compared to the 21st place she enjoyed a year before.

In July, she managed to steal the spotlight online by employing a rather extravagant tactic to complete the so called bottle cap challenge.

Fourth Place – Viki Odintsova

Viktoria “Viki” Odintsova, 26, was rated fourth by the magazine.

A popular model with a sizeable social media following numbering in the hundreds of thousands, she earned quite a bit of fame, and perhaps notoriety, in 2017 when she performed a risky photo op on top of a skyscraper in Dubai.

Third Place – Olga Seryabkina

Third place went to a 34-year old singer named Olga Seryabkina, former member of girl group Serebro (Silver) that won third place in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007.

Second Place – Lyubov Aksyonova (Novikova)

Actress Lyubov Aksyonova was the runner-up in this somewhat improvised competition.

First Place – Irina Shayk

And the title of sexiest Russian lady of 2019 went to supermodel Irina Shayk who won this accolade in 2018 as well.