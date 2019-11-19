Wet Shirt & Flower Petals: Online Crowd Left Amazed by Bella Hadid’s New Risque Video

The video quickly accrued tens of thousands of “likes” on Instagram, with some social media users poking fun at the model over the photo op.

It seems that famous American model Bella Hadid has once again managed to wow her social media following by sharing a sizzling hot video that was apparently recorded during a photoshoot.

A video Bella posted on her Instagram page, captioned “I’m working!”, shows the model dressed in a see-through shirt and with flower petals on her face and naked shoulders, with her breast nearly exposed, while assistants pour water on her head and blow air into her face.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от 🦋 (@bellahadid) 18 Ноя 2019 в 4:30 PST

The video has accrued over 680,000 “likes” less than a day since it was posted, with social media users appearing both amazed and amused by the spectacle.

“A icon”, wrote one.

“Mmmmmm. Can’t you just take a normal shower?”, quipped another.

“Stunning”, added third.

A famous top model, Bella Hadid was voted Model of the Year by industry professionals on Models.com in 2016.