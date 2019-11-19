'Cause I'm Narcissistic': Tana Mongeau Tackles Backlash Over Photo Editing

While some social media users seemed to appreciate Tana’s move, others argued that she didn’t actually address the criticism about her allegedly edited pictures.

American YouTube celebrity Tana Mongeau, has reacted to a controversy triggered by a photo of her attending the recent People’s Choice Awards red carpet event, after netizens claimed that the picture was heavily edited.

Rather than tackling the issue directly, Tana broached the subject in an Instagram post about the birthday of her talent manager, Jordan Worona, whom she described as her "favorite person on Earth".

"Swipe for a pic of me (with less facetune than last time) cause I’m narcissistic", she wrote in the caption.

At least one member of Tana’s social media audience seemed to appreciate her move, describing it as "laughing away the hate" in the comments.

Some netizens, however, argued that the YouTube star didn’t actually address the issue in question.

She didn’t even actually address it tho ??? — Alix Amanda (@AlixAmandaM) 18 ноября 2019 г.

I kept scrolling, waiting for the rest of the article where she actually addresses the claims... But it never came — Abby, Probably. (@Abigail_Lynn48) 18 ноября 2019 г.

Meanwhile, Mongeau has never actually concealed her reliance on photo editing and has always been rather open about her use of Facetune, which some people pointed out.