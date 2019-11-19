Oscar-Winning Halle Berry Reportedly Hurt While Filming MMA Movie 'Bruised'

Halle Berry is making her directorial debut with 'Bruised', an MMA drama movie. The actress, who starred in 'X-Men', 'Catwoman' and 'James Bond: Die Another Day', not only directs the film, but also plays the main character.

Filming for the new movie was supposed to start in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, but the production had to be rescheduled due to Halle Berry’s reported injury during a fight scene.

In “Bruised”, Berry, 53, stars as Jackie, or “Justice,” a mixed martial arts fighter who has to work her way back from the bottom and reunify with her 6-year-old son, Manny.

According to the film's producer Brian Pitt, Halle Barry's injury was not serious.

"She's tired," he said. "She needed a break."

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit,” he added, as quoted by the media outlet Just Rated.

On social media, Berry called the opportunity to direct her own movie a dream come true.