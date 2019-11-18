'Greatest Artist God Ever Created': Kanye West Rocks Online Crowd With Bold Claim

While the rap star shared his thoughts on his relationship with God with the audience at the Lakewood Church in Houston, the online crowd generally seemed amused by his claims.

Famous American rapper Kanye West has recently made a rather not-so-humble assessment of his skills while delivering a speech about the spiritual aspects of his life.

According to People magazine, the rap star made this claim on 17 November while visiting pastor Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

"Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him", he proclaimed.

The rapper also mused about God sending him visions and inspiring him while he was at his "lowest points", and how he knows that "God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time".

Many social media users, however, seemed amused by Kanye’s revelation, with some cracking jokes about the virtue of humility and the sin of pride.

Well, the "humility" part of Christianity hasn't sunk in yet, apparently. — Liza Smith (@LizaSoho) 17 ноября 2019 г.

He clearly has never heard of the seven deadly sins!! — Ves_Bec (@BecVes) 17 ноября 2019 г.

The meek shall inherit the earth not the proud, greedy #mobsters 😁 — Sue Strong 🇺🇸🇦🇺🇨🇦🇳🇿🇬🇧 (@strong_sue) 17 ноября 2019 г.

​A number of people seemed to suggest that the title of the "greatest artist" probably belongs to someone else.

But....he's not Freddie Mercury 🤔🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sanna Olsson (@sanna_o75) 17 ноября 2019 г.

And at least one people brought US President Donald Trump into the equation.