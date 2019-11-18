Indian Influencers Wait for ‘Real Game to Begin’ As Instagram Gears Up To Hide ‘Like Counts’ On App

New Delhi (Sputnik): Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram has expanded its test of hiding “like counts” on posts across the world in a bid to tackle the competitive toxicity among influencers on its platform.

As soon as Instagram announced the expansion of its latest test feature, users from around the world began criticising the move on Twitter, fearing a nose-dive in profile engagements and the financial gains influencers earn on the basis of the number of likes on a particular post.

Literally 1 hour after this test my engagement shrinks tremendously I’m beggingg y’all to not do this — 🌸🦄🧼💦 (@viceminaj) November 14, 2019

Hiding likes -> less engagement -> the algorithm doesn't show the posts to followers. This is my experience during the test in the last months in Italy 👏🏻 — Cal (@ichmiles) November 15, 2019

The Kardashian-Jenners are getting chest pains — Gabrielle K.👑 (@Slaykeesha) November 14, 2019

​However, top social media influencers in India, associated with digital lifestyle brands including iDiva and MensXP are eagerly waiting for Instagram to roll out this feature in the country.

“I feel like social media validation through likes and views is something that affects everyone seeking validation through this medium. Hopefully, doing away with these markers might help resolve the validation issues a lot of people yearn for online,” said Shibani Bedi, a social media influencer with nearly 578,000 followers on Instagram.